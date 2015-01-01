पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:नियम-कानूनों की धज्जियां उड़ाई; कोरोनाकाल में कोचिंग में बच्चों की जान दांव पर, कोरोना दे रहे हैं शिक्षक

जोधपुर4 मिनट पहले
इंस्टिट्यूट में चल रही कक्षाओं के दौरान जब पुलिस पहुंची तो उन्होंने स्टूडेंट्स से भी पूछताछ की।
  • कोरोना काल में सेंटर चलाना मना, 10x10 के कमरे में पढ़ रहे थे 17 बच्चे
  • सबक: भास्कर ने पुलिस बुलाई, संचालक गिरफ्तार, हिदायत का पाठ पढ़ाया

(सुमित व्यास) जान है तो जहान है। कोरोनाकाल में सावधानी को लेकर यही कहा था प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने। सारांश यह है कि इस भूतो ना भविष्यति संकटकाल में जान बचाएं, बाकी सारी चीजें तो बाद में भी होती रहेंगी। हालांकि कुछ लोगों के लिए जान नहीं, बल्कि पैसा ही जहान है। कोरोनाजनित परिस्थितियों में स्टूडेंट्स की जानों को जोखिम में डालने वाले ऐसे ही इंस्टीट्यूट को भास्कर टीम ने एक्सपोज किया।

शहर में रोजाना 700 से 1000 कोरोना पाॅजिटिव, 10-15 मौतों, हाॅस्पिटलों में खत्म हुए बेड और समाप्त होती दवाओं वाले हालात से प्रशासन और सरकार तक हिल गए हैं। गंभीर हालातों के मद्देनजर धारा 144 व रात्रि कर्फ्यू तक लग गए। वहीं सरदारपुरा स्थित इस इंस्टीट्यूट ने सबकी आंखों में धूल झोंककर पैसे कमाने के लिए बंद शटर में क्लासें जारी रखी हैं। भास्कर टीम को सूचना मिली कि कोरोना के सारे नियम-कानूनों की धज्जियां उड़ाकर सरदारपुरा में नवजीवन अस्पताल के सामने गली में एसीसी यानी एकेडमी फॉर कोर्पोरेट केरियर नामक सीए व सीएस की कोचिंग संचालित हो रही हैं।

शक ना हो इसलिए वाहन दूर रखवाए
रविवार सुबह 9:15 बजे रिपोर्टर व फोटो जर्नलिस्ट यहां पहुंचे। नवजीवन अस्पताल के सामने दुपहिया वाहनों की कतार लगी थी। कोचिंग का बोर्ड कहीं नजर नहीं आया। कुछ देर तक कोई आता-जाता नहीं दिखा। करीब 10 मिनट बाद ही अस्पताल के सामने, एक अपार्टमेंट के पास संकरी गली से एक युवक बाहर आया। उसने इधर-उधर नजरें डाली और वापस उसी गली में चला गया। भास्कर टीम उसके पीछे-पीछे गई। वह व्यक्ति एक बंद बेसमेंट में चला गया। अंदर बेसमेंट में लोहे का एक बंद शटर था।

सुबह 9:15 बजे: शटर ऊपर कर कोचिंग में जाती पुलिस

बंद शटर देखकर लगा कि यहां तो कुछ नहीं है। फिर भी शटर को ऊंचा करने की कोशिश की तो वह खुल गया। अंदर घुसे तो कुछ आवाजें आईं। देखा तो एक छोटे से कमरे में 17 स्टूडेंट बमुश्किल सट-सटकर बैठे हैं। एक मैडम बच्चों को सीए व सीएस की कोचिंग दे रही थीं। बिना मास्क के मैडम के चेहरे पर हमें देखकर हवाइयां उड़ने लगीं। हमने पूछा कि इस तरह कानून तोड़कर और बच्चों को कोरोना के जानलेवा संकट में डालकर आप क्लास कैसे ले रही हैं। यह सुनते ही दीया राठी नाम बताने वाली मैडम हाथ जोड़कर कहने लगीं-गलती हो गई, अब नहीं करेंगे।

ये शिक्षा दे रहे हैं, सुनते ही भाग गए गुरुजी
आगे जाकर देखा तो करीब 10X10 के कमरे में शिक्षक 13 स्टूडेंट्स को पढ़ा रहे थे। टीम ने जब टीचर गीतेश से पूछा- ये शिक्षा दे रहे हैं बच्चाें काे, ये सुनते ही गुरूजी ताबड़ताेड़ भाग गए। काेराेनजनित गंभीर हालात देखते हुए टीम ने पुलिस काे बुलाया। सरदारपुरा थाना प्रभारी प्रवीण जुगतावत, शिवराज व नरेंद्र वहां पहुंच गए। मैडम पुलिस से माफी मांगने लगी। कोचिंग मालिक हितेश ननकानी को बुलाया गया। उनसे काेराेनाकाल में क्लासेज चलाने का पूछने पर वह भी माफी मांगने लगे। पुलिस ने कोचिंग के खिलाफ सरकार की गाइड लाइन व महामारी अधिनियम के तहत एफआईआर दर्ज कर संचालक काे गिरफ्तार किया। बाद में उसे जमानत पर रिहा कर दिया गया।

एक-दूसरे से सटकर बैठे थे स्टूडेंट्स, टीचर भी बिना मास्क, अब शटर बंद
एक-दूसरे से सटकर बैठे थे स्टूडेंट्स, टीचर भी बिना मास्क, अब शटर बंद

ऑडियो में कह रहेकाेराेना से शहर में हालात खराब, बच्चों प्लीज छुपकर आना

काेचिंग के एक ऑडियाे ने कानून ताेड़कर चलती इन क्लासेज का सिस्टम भी एक्सपाेज कर दिया। ऑडियाे इस प्रकार है

गुड इवनिंग बच्चों। एक मैसेज करना था आपको। कल का टाइमिंग 9 टू 9.45 टू 10.30 तो मेरा रहेगा। 10:30 से 1 तक शांतिलाल सर का और 1 बजे हितेश सर का रहेगा। बच्चों एक बात आपको जरूर ध्यान रखनी है। जोधपुर की हालत खराब है। चेकिंग भी बहुत हो रही है। अगर अपना इंस्टीट्यूट चलता रहे ताे इसके लिए आप लोगों की रेस्पाॅन्सबिलिटी है कि आप लोग बाहर बिल्कुल भी खड़े नहीं होंगे। अपनी गाड़ी अस्पताल के आसपास खड़े करना। कोशिश करना कि किसी के साथ ही आएं, तो गाड़ियां अधिक नहीं दिखेंगी। आने के बाद कोई बाहर खड़ा नहीं रहेगा। सीधा इंस्टीट्यूट में आएगा, ताकि इंस्टीट्यूट बंद जैसा ही शो होगा। जरा सी भी मिस्टेक हुई तो इंस्टीट्यूट बंद हो जाएगा। (भास्कर के पास है पूरा ऑडियो)

गलती हुई, अब ध्यान रखेंगे
कुछ दिनों में परीक्षा है इसलिए छात्राें काे समस्याएं समझाने बुलाया था। गलती हो गई अब ध्यान रखेंगे। पता है कोविड बढ़ रहा है। इसलिए कम बच्चों को ही बुलाया था। गलती तो हुई ही है।
हितेष ननकानी कोचिंग संचालक
संचालक के खिलाफ एफआईआर
सरदारपुरा पुलिस ने मौके में पाया कि महामारी अधिनियम की गाइडलाइन की पालना नहीं की जा रही थी। कोचिंग संचालक के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कर गई तथा संचालक हितेष को हिदायत भी दे दी गई है। उमेश ओझा, एडीसीपी पश्चिम।

