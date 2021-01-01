पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जोधपुर:किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में जोधपुर में किसानों ने ट्रैक्टर रैली निकाल किया प्रदर्शन

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
दिल्ली में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में जोधपुर में मंगलवार को किसानों ने रैली निकाल प्रदर्शन किया। फोटो एल देव जांगिड़
दिल्ली में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में जोधपुर में मंगलवार को किसानों ने रैली निकाल प्रदर्शन किया। फोटो एल देव जांगिड़
  • कलेक्ट्रेट के बाहर किसानों ने जमकर की नारेबाजी
  • भीड़ कम होने के कारण कांग्रेस पर बरसे नेता

दिल्ली में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन को समर्थन देने के लिए मंगलवार को जोधपुर में कुछ लोगों ट्रैक्टर सहित प्रदर्शन किया। प्रदर्शन में शामिल लोगों ने तीनों कृषि बिल वापस लेने की मांग करते हुए केन्द्र सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। प्रदर्शन के दौरान एक किसान नेता ने कांग्रेस की आलोचना करते हुए कहा कि उनकी निष्क्रियता के कारण आज प्रदर्शन में ज्यादा लोग नहीं जुड़ पाए।

जोधपुर में मंगलवार को कलेक्ट्रेट के बाहर एकत्र किसान।
जोधपुर में मंगलवार को कलेक्ट्रेट के बाहर एकत्र किसान।

संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के आह्वान पर आज किसान सारण नगर और पाल रोड पर लूणी पंचायत समिति पर एकत्र हुए। वहां से एक रैली के रूप में कलेक्ट्रेट तक पहुंचे। कलेक्ट्रेट के बाहर उन्होंने जमकर प्रदर्शन किया। किसान आंदोलन को समर्थन देने के लिए आयोजित इस रैली के संयोजक सोहनलाल डारा ने वहां किसानों को सम्बोधित करते हुए कहा कि केन्द्र सरकार किसानों के साथ अन्याय कर रही है। किसान कड़ाके की सर्दी में सड़क पर बैठे है, लेकिन सरकार इस तरफ ध्यान ही नहीं दे रही है। उन्होंने मांग की कि केन्द्र सरकार किसानों की मांग को पूरी करने के लिए तीनों कृषि बिल तुरंत प्रभाव से वापस ले। वहीं रैली के दौरान एक वक्ता एआर मेघवाल ने जमकर कांग्रेस पर भड़ास निकाली। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस के लोग घर से बाहर नहीं निकल रहे है। इस कारण आज रैली में लोग नहीं जुट पाए। उनको बाद में वहां अन्य लोगों ने चुप करा दिया। किसानों ने करीब एक घंटा तक प्रदर्शन किया।

