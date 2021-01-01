पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jodhpur
  Traffic Signals Started With Incomplete Preparation At The Canal Intersection, Due To Which The Traffic Moves Less, Stops More

चौराहे की सभी स्लिप लेन में बाधाएं:नहर चौराहे पर अधूरी तैयारी से शुरू किए ट्रैफिक सिग्नल, इनसे यातायात चलता कम, रुकता ज्यादा

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नहर चौराहा से एम्स जाने वाली रोड पर रेड लाइट के दौरान वाहनों में फंसी 2 एंबुलेंस। - Dainik Bhaskar
नहर चौराहा से एम्स जाने वाली रोड पर रेड लाइट के दौरान वाहनों में फंसी 2 एंबुलेंस।
  • एम्स जाने वाली एंबुलेंस भी अतिक्रमण से संकरी रोड पर फंस रही
  • जेडीए व निगम भी पूरी नहीं कर रहा जिम्मेदारी, शाम को सुचारू ट्रैफिक संचालन में छूट रहे पुलिस टीम के भी पसीने

पाल रोड पर हाउसिंग बोर्ड थाने के निकट नहर चौराहा पर 16 जनवरी से ट्रैफिक सिग्नल की व्यवस्था शुरू करते समय शायद पुलिस प्रशासन ने सोचा नहीं था कि यहां लोगों की परेशानी खत्म होने की बजाय बढ़ जाएगी। यहां हुआ कुछ ऐसा ही। यहां मैन रोड पर ट्रैफिक चलता कम और रुकता ज्यादा है।

शाम को यहां हालात ऐसे बन जाते हैं कि डीपीएस चौराहा से शहर की तरफ जाने या एम्स की तरफ मुड़ने के लिए ही काफी देर तक इंतजार करना पड़ता है। इस तरफ का ट्रैफिक 40 सैकंड के लिए ही खुलता है। इतने समय में कतार खत्म नहीं हो पाती। जो कतार के आधे लोग चौराहा के पास पहुंचते हैं, उससे पहले वापस सिग्नल ऑफ होकर बत्ती लाल हो जाती है।

ये कतार 79 सैकंड बाद वापस खुलती है। ट्रैफिक में रेड सिग्नल होने पर रुकने का चारों रास्तों में ये सबसे कम समय है। अशोक उद्यान की ओर से डीपीएस चौराहा की ओर जाने के लिए 84 सैकंड इंतजार करना पड़ता है। यहां ग्रीन सिग्नल 35 सैकंड के लिए होता है। इन दोनों तरफ से ज्यादा परेशानी बाकी दो रास्तों पर दिखती है।

एम्स की ओर से सीधे हाउसिंग बोर्ड की तरफ या पाल रोड की तरफ जाने के लिए 95 सैकंड का इंतजार करना और इसके बाद रास्ता पार करने को 24 सैकंड ही मिलते हैं। चौहाबो नहर रोड की तरफ से सीधे एम्स की तरफ या डीपीएस चौराहा की तरफ जाने के लिए 99 सैकंड इंतजार और 20 सैकंड के लिए सिग्नल ग्रीन होता है।

पहले की व्यवस्था में कुछ कम थी परेशानी
एसीपी (ट्रैफिक) रवींद्र बोथरा के अनुसार पेट्रोल पंप के सामने यू-टर्न पर खड्‌डे में छोटी गाड़ियों को खासी परेशानी होती थी। थाने के सामने भी मुड़ते समय पीछे वाहन अटकते थे। दोनों ही जगहों पर मुख्य रोड पर वाहनों की तेज रफ्तार से मुड़ने वाले वाहनों से दुर्घटनाओं की आशंका रहती थी। नई व्यवस्था की शुरुआत में थोड़ी परेशानी रहती है। अन्य खामियों को दूर करने के लिए संबंधित विभागों से पत्राचार किया जा रहा है।
ये तैयारियां करने के बाद सिग्नल शुरू होते, तो शायद इतनी परेशानी नहीं होती
स्लिप लेन की व्यवस्था नहीं
नहर चौराहा पर एक भी ऐसा टर्न नहीं है, जहां से स्लिप लेन की व्यवस्था हो। जैसे, डीपीएस की ओर से आनेवाले ऐसे वाहन चालक, जिन्हें चौहाबो की तरफ टर्न लेना हो, उन्हें रास्ता ही नहीं मिलता, क्योंकि लोग मेन रोड पर लेफ्ट साइड में जगह नहीं छोड़ते हैं। मोड़ पर मिट्‌टी के अलावा अतिक्रमण भी हैं। कमोबेश यही स्थिति बाकी तीन तरफ है। अणदाराम स्कूल की तरफ से आने वाले वाहनों को लेफ्ट में जाने के लिए भी रुकना पड़ता है, क्योंकि आगे कुछ वाहन अस्त-व्यस्त खड़े होते ही हैं। साथ ही मोड़ पर सड़क किनारे से टूटी है और कई फीट तक सिर्फ मिट्‌टी ही है। सड़क के टूटे किनारों से भी आए दिन कई दुपहिया असंतुलित होकर गिरते हैं।
एम्स की तरफ आने या जाने में अतिक्रमण सबसे बड़ी बाधा
अशोक उद्यान से एम्स जाने वाले वाहन भी रेड सिग्नल में गलत साइड खड़े रहने वाले वाहनों की वजह से अटकते हैं। इस तरफ 80-100 फीट जगह है। अतिक्रमण हटाकर रोड बना दें तो रास्ता काफी हद तक सुगम हो सकता है। एम्स की तरफ से आने वाले वाहन रेड सिग्नल होने पर दो कतार में खड़े हो जाते हैं। इसका परिणाम ये होता है कि यहां डीपीएस या नहर रोड की तरफ से आने वाली एंबुलेंस तक को एम्स जाने को रास्ता नहीं मिलता।

एम्स की तरफ से आकर डीपीएस की तरफ जाने के लिए स्लिप लेन का तो कोई नामोनिशान तक नहीं है। यहां सड़क संकरी और दुकानों के बाहर तक बिजली के खंभे, पेड़ व स्थाई या अस्थाई अतिक्रमण सड़क के दोनों तरफ हैं। इन परेशानियों को दूर करने की जिम्मेदारी जेडीए व निगम की है, लेकिन अब तक कोई पहल दिखाई नहीं दे रही है।

नई सड़क से ज्यादा ट्रैफिक
पाल रोड पर नहर चौराहा इन दिनों सर्वाधिक व्यस्त मार्ग है। इस रोड पर जोधपुर, पाली, बाड़मेर व जैसलमेर सहित 4 जिलों का यातायात भार रहता है। गुजरात की तरफ से आने-जाने वाले वाहनों का आवागमन भी यहीं से होता है। नई सड़क पर आवागमन के लिए तो आसपास कई गलियों से रास्ते मिल जाते हैं, जहां से वाहन चालक निकल जाते हैं। नहर चौराहा ऐसा है, जहां अन्य कोई नजदीकी वैकल्पिक मार्ग नहीं है।

बोरानाडा औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में काम करने वाले हजारों लोगों का रोज सुबह-शाम आवागमन तो रहता ही है, साथ ही अन्य जिलों से अप-डाउन करने वाले वाहन, एम्स की तरफ आने-जाने वाले वाहनों के अलावा बासनी से चौहाबो व निकट कॉलोनियों तक आवाजाही की संख्या काफी ज्यादा है। इतना कुछ होने के बावजूद यहां कई बार तो ट्रैफिक पुलिस के एक या दो अधिकारी या जवान ही नजर आते हैं, जो इतने अधिक ट्रैफिक कां संभालने के लिए नाकाफी हैं।

