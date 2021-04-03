पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जेडीए:लूप सिस्टम लागू करने से पहले शहर में होगा ट्रायल, जेडीए ने शुरू की तैयारियां

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
कंसलटेंट के प्रेजेंटेशन में लूप बनाकर ट्रैफिक को कंट्रोल करना बताया। - Dainik Bhaskar
कंसलटेंट के प्रेजेंटेशन में लूप बनाकर ट्रैफिक को कंट्रोल करना बताया।

शहर के ट्रैफिक सिस्टम में सुधार के लिए लंदन, रोम की तर्ज पर लूप सिस्टम का शीघ्र ही ट्रायल किया जाएगा। जेडीए ने इसकी तैयारियां शुरू कर दी है। 12वीं रोड से पावटा के बीच ट्रायल के तौर पर कुछ दिनों के लिए लूप सिस्टम को शुरू किया जाएगा। ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था में सुधार आने पर जेडीए आगे बढ़ेगा।

शहर की हार्टलाइन पर ट्रैफिक दबाव को कंट्रोल करने के लिए अब लूप सिस्टम को अपनाया जा रहा है। इसको लेकर जेडीए कदम आगे बढ़ा चुका है। सारे विभागों के साथ चर्चा की जा रही है और हार्टलाइन पर फिजिबिलिटी परखी जा रही है, ताकि इसे लागू किया जाए।
दो से तीन माह में कंसलटेंट के लिए होगी टेंडर प्रक्रिया
जेडीए ट्रायल पर लूप सिस्टम को परखेगा। उसके बाद लूप सिस्टम के साथ शहर की हार्टलाइन जालोरी गेट से सोजती गेट, पावटा तक हेरिटेज को बरकरार रखते हुए सौंदर्यीकरण का प्लान तैयार करेगा। इसमें पार्किंग, फुटपाथ, पाथ-वे आदि बनाए जाएंगे।
पहले ट्रायल करेंगे
^लूप सिस्टम लाने से पहले ट्रायल किया जाएगा। इसमें एक चौराहे पर वास्तविक स्थिति को देखते हुए लूप तैयार किया जाएगा। उसकी सफलता और कमियों को परखा जाएगा। उसके बाद कंसलटेंट के लिए टेंडर किए जाएंगे।
-कमर चौधरी, आयुक्त, जेडीए

