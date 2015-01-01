पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:डीपीएस चौराहे के समीप ट्रोले ने बहन-भाई को कुचला, दोनों की मौत

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डीपीएस चौराहे पर गुरुवार को ट्रोले ने बहन-भाई को कुचल दिया।
  • हादसे के बाद ट्रोला छोड़ भागा चालक

शहर के डीपीएस सर्किल के नजदीक के गुरूवार की अपरान्ह में डेरों में रहने वाले भाई-बहन को एक ट्रोले ने कुचल दिया। दोनों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने शवों को कार्रवाई के लिए एमडीएमएच की मोर्चरी में रखवाया है। पुलिस ने ट्रोले को जब्त कर लिया, लेकिन इसका चालक हादसे के पश्चात वहां से भाग निकला।

चौपासनी हाउसिंग बोर्ड थाने के सब इंस्पेक्टर हिंगलाजदान ने बताया कि मूलत: बाड़मेर जिले के सिणधरी के रहने वाले पूनमाराम जोगी का परिवार यहां डीपीएस सर्किल के पास में ही डेरों पर रह रहा है। काफी लोग यहां पर डेरा लगाकर जीवन बिता रहे है। गुरूवार की अपरान्ह में शेरगढ़ के रास्ते से डीपीएस सर्किल से करीबन 50 मीटर की दूरी पर एक ट्रोले ने पूनमाराम जोगी के पुत्र 20 साल के मुकेश व उसकी 22 वर्षीय पुत्री इली को कुचल दिया।

ट्रोले के नीचे दबने से दोनों का वहीं पर दम टूट गया। सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और शवों को एमडीएमएच मोर्चरी पहुुंचाया। एसआई हिंगलाजदान के अनुसार ट्रोले को जब्त कर लिया गया है। वह किस तरफ से आकर कहां जा रहा था इस बारे में पता लगाया जा रहा है। दुर्घटना के बाद डीपीएस सर्किल पर वाहनों को जाम भी लग गया। बाद में पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंच कर रास्ता डायवर्ट कर खुलवाया।

इस सर्किल के आसपास भारी वाहनों का जमावड़ा 24 घंटे रहता है और बाड़मेर-जैसलमेर रोड इसी मार्ग से गुजरती है। ऐसे में भारी वाहनों की आवाजाही ज्यादा रहती है। इस दुर्घटना से पहले भी उक्त स्थान पर हादसे हो चुके है और कई लोग अपनी जान से हाथ धो चुके है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंतोमर बोले - 1962 की जंग में देश के खिलाफ खड़े लोग किसानों को गुमराह कर रहे, उनकी भाषा भी 1962 वाली - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें