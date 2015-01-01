पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म:ढाई लाख का टीका लौटा नेग में लिए 11 रुपए व नारियल

ओसियां
  • समाज सुधार की पहल का वर एवं वधु पक्ष के बुजुर्गों ने की सराहना

शादी में टीका प्रथा का अब धीरे धीरे ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में भी परित्याग कर बिना दहेज की शादियों की संख्या में इजाफा होने लगा है। आधुनिकता के युग में पढ़े लिखे उच्च शिक्षित एवं सरकारी सेवा में कार्यरत युवक ससुराल पक्ष की ओर से दिए जाने वाले टीके की राशि के स्थान पर शगुन रूपी बहुत ही कम नाम मात्र की राशि एवं नारियल को सहर्ष स्वीकार करके दहेज एवं टीका प्रथा के लोभियों को कड़ा संदेश देने के साथ साथ समाज सुधार की दिशा में भी अहम भूमिका निभा रहे हैं। टीके की राशि में से वर पक्ष की ओर से कुछ राशि समाज में बालिका शिक्षा को बढ़ावा देने, सामाजिक संस्थाओं के संचालन, गौशाला जैसे पुनीत कार्य में देकर समाज में एक आदर्श युवक के रूप में प्रस्तुति देते हैं। ऐसी ही एक आदर्श मिशाल शुक्रवार को ओसियां कस्बे के निकटवर्ती हरिपुरा (भैरुसागर) ओसियां में भवानी सिंह करमसोत की पुत्री शादी के दौरान वर पक्ष की तरफ से ढाई लाख रुपए का टीका लौटकर प्रस्तुत की। भवानी सिंह करमसोत की पुत्री की शादी में टीके में 2 लाख 51 हजार रुपए टीका राशि उपहार स्वरुप वर गोपाल सिंह को भेंट की परन्तु माणकलाव निवासी वर के पिता राजेंद्र सिंह भाटी ने टीके की राशि सहर्ष लौटा कर सामाजिक कुरीति को हटाने की मिसाल पेश की। वर पक्ष ने बताया कि बेटी अनमोल हैं। पढ़ी लिखी बहू टीके से कई गुणा ज्यादा हमारे परिवार की शोभा हैं।

इस मौके पर भूतपूर्व राज्यसभा सांसद नारायण सिंह माणकलाव, हरेंद्र सिंह पातावत आऊ, एडवोकेट हड़मान सिंह, स्वरुप सिंह बारां, ब्रिगेडियर फ़तेह सिंह, कप्तान ज्ञान सिंह, पूर्व सैनिक रेवंत सिंह, जितेंद्र सिंह माणकलाव, गोविन्द सिंह माणकलाव, व्याख्याता भवानी प्रसाद सारस्वत, नाथू सिंह तंवर, खेतू सिंह राठौड़, जय सिंह राठौड़, निम्बा राम पड़ासला, हनुमान सुथार आऊ, विक्रम सिंह करमसोत सहित उपस्थित राजपूत समाज के कई गणमान्य लोगों ने इस पहल का करतल ध्वनि से स्वागत किया।

महाराजा श्री गजसिंह शिक्षण संस्थान ओसियां के अध्यक्ष गोपाल सिंह भलासरिया ने बताया कि राजपूत समाज के युवा टीका प्रथा को खत्म करने की दिशा में आगे आ रहे हैं जो समाज हित में एक अच्छी पहल हैं। आधुनिकता के युग में हर मां बाप अपनी बेटी हो यथा संभव शिक्षा रूपी दहेज देते हैं, यदि वर पक्ष के लोग समझे तो शिक्षसित एवं संस्कारवान बहु दहेज एवं टीके से बहुत ज्यादा मूल्यवान हैं। उन्होंने समाज के युवाओं से टीका प्रथा को पूर्ण रूप से त्यागने के साथ साथ फिजूलखर्ची व नशा प्रवर्ति से भी दूर रहने का आह्वान किया।

