कार्रवाई:मारपीट कर बोलेरो लुटने के मामले में इनामी बदमाश सहित दो गिरफ्तार

जोधपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सूरसागर थाना पुलिस की कार्रवाई

सूरसागर थाना पुलिस ने मारपीट व बोलेरो लूट के मामले में दो हजार रुपए के इनामी बदमाश सहित दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। थानाधिकारी सुनील चारण ने बताया कि 25 अक्टूबर को भजनलाल पुत्र सोहनराम विश्नोई की ओर से रिपोर्ट दी गई थी।

भजनलाल घर से निकला ही था तब रास्ते में अभिषेक चारण व चार पांच अन्य ने मिलकर पाइप व पत्थरों से हमला कर दिया। इस पर भजनलाल गाड़ी छोड़कर भाग गया था। इसके बाद बदमाश बोलेरो लूट कर भाग गए थे। मामले में अभिषेक चारण को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया।

अभियुक्त अभिषेक मथानिया थाने का हिस्ट्रीशीटर भी है। इस पर पूर्व में 15 प्रकरण अलग-अलग थानों में दर्ज हैं। इस पर दो हजार रुपए का इनाम भी पुलिस ने घोषित किया था। शुक्रवार को आरोपी अभिषेक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। इसमें महामंदिर थानाधिकारी कैलाशदान की अहम भूमिका रही। वहीं पुलिस ने एक अन्य आरोपी भजनाराम को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इसके खिलाफ पूर्व में पांच प्रकरण दर्ज हैं।

