जोधपुर के चौहाबो थाना पुलिस की कार्रवाई:ज्वैलर की दुकान पर फायरिंग के मामले में दो बदमाश गिरफ्तार

जोधपुर23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पाल रोड स्थित ज्वैलर्स की एक दुकान पर दिनदहाड़े हुई फायरिंग के मामले में पुलिस ने मंगलवार को दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। चौहाबो थानाधिकारी लिखमाराम ने बताया कि 28 अक्टूबर को धवा हाल पाल बालाजी रोड निवासी देवेंद्र पुत्र भंवरलाल सोनी ने रिपोर्ट दी थी। इसमें बताया कि पाल रोड पर उनकी भगवती ज्वैलर्स नाम से एक दुकान हैं।

सोनी ने बताया कि उन्हें फोन कर 20 लाख रुपए की डिमांड की गई। पांच दिन के भीतर रुपए नहीं देने पर जान से मारने की धमकी दी थी। इसके बाद दो बदमाश दुकान के बाहर आए और दो फायरिंग दुकान के कांच पर और हवाई फायर कर भाग निकले थे। थानाधिकारी ने बताया कि मामले में जिस फोन की सिम से धमकी दी गई थी।

उसकी जांच शुरू की गई। इसमें सामने आया कि सिम को दिलवाने वाले डांगियावास बाइपास रोड पर स्थित हीरेन ई-मित्र संचालक तक पुलिस पहुंची। मामले में पुलिस ने जाणियों की ढाणी निवासी बंशीलाल विश्नोई व लूणी थाना इलाके के कागनाडा के रहने वाले अनिल विश्नोई को गिरफ्तार किया।

दुकान पर फायरिंग बनाड़ थाने के हिस्ट्रीशीटर जाणियों की ढाणी निवासी मनीष जाणी ने की थी। उसकी तलाश की जा रही है। पुलिस की इस कार्रवाई में उप निरीक्षक हिंगलाजदान, कांस्टेबल नरपत सिंह, दिनेश, रामकरण, ओमप्रकाश, प्रेम और दिनेश शामिल थे।

