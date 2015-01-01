पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जोधपुर में अवैध हथियार:अवैध हथियारों के साथ दो बदमाश गिरफ्तार. दो अवैध पिस्टल भी बरामद की गई

27 मिनट पहले
  • जोधपुर पुलिस की सूचना पर बीकानेर में भी हुई कार्रवाई

जोधपुर। महानगर की रातानाडा पुलिस ने दो बदमाशों को अवैध हथियारों के साथ पकड़ा है।रातानाडा थानाधिकारी रमेश कुमार ने बताया कि अवैध हथियारों की तस्करी के रोकथाम अभियान के क्रम में डीएसटी टीम प्रभारी कन्हैयालाल एवं उनके स्वयं के नेतृत्व में गठित टीम द्वारा दो अवैध पिस्टल बरामद की गई। इसके साथ ही बिजासनी हाल हाल तहसील कार्यालय के पीछे बिलाड़ा निवासी रितुराज उर्फ रोनी देवासी और हरिजन बस्ती बडी गवाड पुलिस थाना कोटगेट जिला बीकानेर निवासी सन्नी पण्डित को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। दोनों के पास से एक-एक पिस्टल बरामद हुई हे। इसमें रितुराज उर्फ रोनी के विरुद्ध बिलाड़ा पुलिस थाना में मारपीट, हत्या प्रयास एवं अपहरण के चार मामले दर्ज है।

पूछताछ में यह पता चला कि उनका साथी पुलिस थाना दसुआ जिला होशियारपुर पंजाब निवासी ओकार उर्फ कालू आठ पिस्टल लेकर पंजाब जा रहा है जिसे पुलिस उपायुक्त (पूर्व) धर्मेंद्रसिंह यादव द्वारा बीकानेर पुलिस से सूचना को सांझा करके उसे गिरफ्तार करवाया गया। उसके कब्जे से बीकानेर में 8 पिस्टल बरामद की गई है। इसके साथ ही अन्य संदिग्ध गुजरावास बिलाड़ा निवासी देवेन्द्र मेघवाल, लांबा निवासी रामस्वरुप विश्नोई व विष्णु विश्नोई, होशियारपुर पंजाब निवासी अमरदीपसिंह, सुखजिन्दरसिंह व मनप्रीत सिंह को धारा शांतिभंग में गिरफ्तार कर उनके कब्जे से स्कॉर्पियो को जब्त किया गया है। उनसे गहनता से अनुसंधान किया जा रहा है।

