दोस्तों में विवाद:दो दोस्तों ने पहले साथ बैठकर शराब पी, झगड़ा हुआ तो पेट में घोंप दिया चाकू

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

मंडोर थाना इलाके के मगरा पूंजला की अशोक कॉलोनी में बुधवार की शाम को दो दोस्तों ने साथ बैठकर पहले शराब पी फिर किसी बात को लेकर आपस में झगड़ा हो गया। एक दोस्त ने चाकू निकाल कर दूसरे के पेट में घोंप दिया। उसे घायलावस्था में महात्मा गांधी अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया।

जहां पुलिस ने पर्चा बयान पर हत्या के प्रयास का केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की। मंडोर थानाधिकारी सुरेश सोनी ने बताया कि मगरा पूंजला स्थित अशोक कॉलोनी निवासी अनिल कुमार सरगरा और उसका एक दोस्त साथ में शराब पीने के बाद झगड़ पड़े। फिर दूसरे वाले साथी ने चाकू निकाल कर हमला किया। इससे उसके पेट के निचले हिस्से में चाकू का वार लगने से वह घायल हो गया। उसे महात्मा गांधी अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया। पुलिस अब हमलावर की तलाश में जुटी है।

