नियुक्ति:जेएनवीयू के दो प्रोफेसर राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड के सदस्य बने

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • भूगोल विभाग के प्रो. इरफान मेहर व वाणिज्य संकाय के प्रो. रामसिंह मीणा की नियुक्ति

जेएनवीयू के दो प्रोफेसर को राज्य सरकार की ओर से राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड का सदस्य मनोनीत किया गया है। इनमें जेएनवीयू भूगोल विभाग के पूर्व अध्यक्ष प्रो. इरफान मेहर व वाणिज्य संकाय के बिजनेस फाइनेंस एंड इकोनॉमिक्स विभाग के प्रोफेसर डॉ. रामसिंह मीणा शामिल हैं।

राज्य के कार्मिक विभाग के संयुक्त शासन सचिव जयसिंह की ओर से राज्यपाल कलराज मिश्र की आज्ञा से जारी एक आदेश के तहत प्रो. मेहर व प्रो. मीणा को राजस्थान अधीनस्थ एवं मंत्रालयिक सेवा चयन बोर्ड नियम 2014 के नियम 3 के तहत राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड के पद पर नियुक्ति दी गई है। इन आदेशों के जारी होने के बाद दोनों प्रोफेसर्स को बधाइयां देने का तांता लग गया।

ये पद मेरे पिता को समर्पित : प्रो. मेहर
प्रो. इरफान मेहर ने कहा कि आरएसएसबी के सदस्य की नियुक्ति उनके पिता जहूर खान का आशीर्वाद है व उन्हीं को समर्पित है। प्रो. इरफान जोधपुर यूनिवर्सिटी से पढ़े। वर्ष 1996 में वे में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर फिर एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर व प्रोफेसर भी बने। उनका कहना है कि वे पूरी पारदर्शिता व टीम वर्क के साथ कार्य करेंगे।
निष्ठा से कार्य करने का परिणाम : प्रो. मीणा
प्रो. आरएस मीणा का कहना है कि उन्होंने शिक्षक कार्यकाल में पूरी निष्ठा व ईमानदारी के साथ कार्य किया, ये उसी का परिणाम है। वे साधारण किसान परिवार में पैदा हुए। कॉलेज एजुकेशन राजस्थान यूनिवर्सिटी से हुई। वर्ष 1996 में विवि में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर फिर एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर व प्रोफेसर भी बने। उनका कहना है कि उनका लक्ष्य बोर्ड की समय पर परीक्षा, समय पर परिणाम व समय पर प्रक्रिया पूर्ण करना होगा।

