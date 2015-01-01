पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तस्करी के खेल में डबल मर्डर का मामला:दो और आरोपी दिल्ली से गिरफ्तार पुलिस आज लेकर आएगी जोधपुर

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • अपहरण व हत्याकांड में किया नामजद, दोनों से पूछताछ कर ट्रक का पता लगाएगी पुलिस

गत दिनों अफीम का ट्रक खुर्द-बुर्द करने और अपहरण एवं दोहरे हत्याकांड के दो और अभियुक्तों को पुलिस टीमों ने नई दिल्ली से दस्तयाब किया। इन्हें पुलिस मंगलवार सुबह तक लेकर जोधपुर पहुंचेगी। इनमें एक बदमाश जेल में बंद तस्करी के आरोपी मांगीलाल नोखड़ा का भाई सुरेश नोखड़ा है जबकि दूसरा सुनील कांवा है। दोनों को अपहरण एवं हत्याकांड में नामजद किया गया है।

पुलिस टीमें लगातार इनके पीछे लगी हुई थीं। मोबाइल लोकेशन और बार-बार जगह बदलते रहने पर पुलिस टीमों ने पीछा किया। आखिरकार सोमवार को ये लोग दस्तयाब हो गए। अब पुलिस दोनों अभियुक्तों से पूछताछ कर ट्रक का पता लगाने का प्रयास करेगी। डीसीपी पश्चिम आलोक श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि दोहरे हत्याकांड में नामजद मुल्जिम सुरेश और सुनील को दिल्ली में दस्तयाब किया। उनके वहां पहुुंचने की जानकारी पुलिस को मिली थी। मामले के अनुसार मणिपुर से लाया गया 20-22 किलो अफीम दूध खुर्द-बुर्द करने और फिर पंचायत में फैसला नहीं होने पर महेंद्र और भैराराम की हत्या की गई थी।

जबकि ट्रक चालक दूदे खां और कंवराराम को घायल किया गया था। पुलिस ने घटना में लिप्त सांचोर के रामसीन स्थित बासड़ा निवासी ओमप्रकाश उर्फ फौजी, जालोर के हरिराम एवं डांगियावास के श्रवण जाट को गिरफ्तार किया था। श्रवण को न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में भेज दिया, जबकि ओमप्रकाश व हरिराम अभी पुलिस अभिरक्षा में हैं। घटनाक्रम में दो एफआईआर दर्ज की गई थी।

