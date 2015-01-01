पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:सड़क हादसों में दो जनों की मौत, एक घायल

लोहावट/बालेसर2 घंटे पहले
दो अगल-अलग हादसों में मंगलवार को जोधपुर फलोदी रोड पर एक की मौत हो गई जबकि एक जना घायल हो गया। वहीं, बालेसर क्षेत्र में भी सड़क हादसे के घायल की उपचार के दौरान मौत हो गई। लोहावट पुलिस ने बताया कि मंगलवार सुबह जोधपुर फलोदी रोड स्थित टोल प्लाजा के पास बाइक कार भिड़ंत में एक जना घायल हो गया।

घायल व्यक्ति अर्पण निवासी आम्बाला गुजरात रामदेवरा दर्शन कर जोधपुर की ओर जा रहा था। इस दौरान पीछे से आ रही कार ने टक्कर मारकर घायल कर दिया जिससे गंभीर घायल को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र लाया गया जहां से जोधपुर रेफर किया गया। दूसरी तरफ एक सड़क हादसे मे एक बच्चे की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने अज्ञात के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की है।

सड़क हादसे में घायल बस्तवा निवासी एक व्यक्ति की उपचार के दौरान मौत हो गई। बालेसर थाना प्रभारी दीपसिंह भाटी ने बताया कि आम्बमसिंह पुत्र बुलिदानसिंह निवासी बस्तवा ने बताया कि उसका भाई सवाईसिंह 3 नवम्बर को बालेसर से रवाना होकर बस्तवा आ रहा था। वन विभाग कार्यालय के पास बाइक फिसलने से वह घायल हो गया था। उसे उपचार हेतु मथुरादास माथुर अस्पसताल में लाया गया जहां पर उपचार के दौरान उसकी मृत्यु हो गई।

