  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jodhpur
  • Union And Organizations Descended In Protest Against Giving Kisan Bhawan To Agriculture Department, MLA Said We Will Talk To Chief Minister

किसान भवन में किसानाें काे ही ‘नाे एंट्री’:कृषि विभाग को किसान भवन देने के विरोध में उतरे संघ व संगठन, विधायक बोले- हम मुख्यमंत्री से बात करेंगे

जोधपुर3 घंटे पहलेलेखक: राजेंद्र खोरवाल
कृषि मंडी अध्यक्ष व बोर्ड डायरेक्टर के नेतृत्व में प्रदर्शन करते किसान। - Dainik Bhaskar
कृषि मंडी अध्यक्ष व बोर्ड डायरेक्टर के नेतृत्व में प्रदर्शन करते किसान।
  • कृषि विभाग के कार्यालयाें की शिफ्टिंग के मामले ने तूल पकड़ा
  • फल व सब्जी मंडी समिति अध्यक्ष और बोर्ड डायरेक्टर का प्रदर्शन, भाकिसं ने सौंपा ज्ञापन

पावटा स्थित किसान भवन में किसानों की नो एंट्री शुरू हो चुकी है। अब इस भवन में कृषि विभाग के 4 कार्यालय संचालित किए जाएंगे। मंगलवार को प्रदेशभर से यहां पहुंचे किसानों को कमरे नहीं दिए गए। इसे लेकर किसान संगठन विरोध में उतर आए। भारतीय किसान संघ ने एडीएम द्वितीय को मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपकर चेताया कि इस निर्णय को वापस नहीं लिया गया आंदोलन किया जाएगा। वहीं सावित्री बाई फूले फल एवं सब्जी मंडी भदवासिया की अध्यक्ष व मंडी बोर्ड के डायरेक्टर भी किसान भवन पहुंचे और प्रदर्शन किया।

दरअसल, पावटा जिला अस्पताल का विस्तार किया जा रहा है। सीएमओ के निर्देश पर पास ही संचालित कृषि विभाग के कार्यालयों को अस्पताल के विस्तार के लिए खाली करवाया जा रहा है। वहीं कृषि विभाग के कार्यालयों को संचालित करने के लिए किसान भवन को उपयुक्त माना गया है। किसान भवन का कब्जा कृषि विभाग को देने के लिए मौखिक निर्देश भी हो चुके हैं। लेकिन सरकार की ओर से किसानों के ठहरने की वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था को लेकर अब तक कोई निर्देश नहीं दिए गए हैं। इससे जोधपुर आने वाले किसानों के सामने आश्रय की समस्या खड़ी हो गई है।

इधर, कृषि उपज मंडियाें के संयुक्त निदेशक जब्बरसिंह शेखावत ने बताया कि किसान भवन में कृषि विभाग के कार्यालयों को अस्थाई रूप से संचालित करने पर विचार किया जा रहा है। वहीं कृषि विभाग के उप निदेशक डॉ. जेआर भाकर ने कहा कि चार कार्यालयों को इस भवन संचालित करने की योजना है।

आश्रय की आस के बदले निराशा मेंटेनेंस का बहाना बनाकर नहीं दिया रूम।
आश्रय की आस के बदले निराशा मेंटेनेंस का बहाना बनाकर नहीं दिया रूम।

किसान भवन में मंगलवार को ठहरने के लिए आए दर्जनों किसानों को वहां माैजूद कर्मचारियों ने रूम नहीं दिया। बीकानेर के बज्जू से आए किसान फूलाराम को मेंटेनेंस का काम चलने की बात कहकर लौटा दिया गया। निराश होकर लौटते समय उन्होंने पूछा कि अब हमें कहां आश्रय मिलेगा?

जोधपुर आने वाले सैकड़ों किसानों के लिए सर्वोत्तम ठहराव रेलवे स्टेशन और बस स्टैंड के करीब, मात्र 30 रुपए में ठहरने की सुविधा

जोधपुर संभाग मुख्यालय होने के साथ ही यहां प्रदेश स्तरीय कृषि मंडी, जीरा मंडी, हाईकोर्ट व संभागीय आयुक्त कार्यालय भी हैं। ऐसे में प्रदेशभर से सैकड़ों किसान जोधपुर आते-जाते हैं। रियायत दर पर इनके ठहराव के लिए ही किसान भवन की स्थापना की गई थी। यह किसानों के लिए सर्वोत्तम स्थान भी है, क्योंकि रेलवे स्टेशन, बस स्टैंड, कलेक्ट्रेट व कई सरकारी कार्यालय भी भवन के पास ही है। इसमें कैंटीन के साथ ही ट्रेनिंग व मीटिंग हॉल की भी सुविधा है। किसानों को यहां मात्र 30 रुपए में डोर मैट्री, 150 रुपए डबल बेड रूम व 350 रुपए में एसी रूम उपलब्ध करवाए जाते हैं।
इधर, भारतीय किसान संघ ने चेताया- भवन पर किसानों का हक, हम आंदोलन करेंगे
भारतीय किसान संघ के प्रांत प्रचार प्रमुख तुलछाराम सेंवर व जिलाध्यक्ष नरेश व्यास ने एडीएम द्वितीय को सीएम के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा। उन्होंने कहा कि कृषि विभाग को कहीं और शिफ्ट करें, वरना हम आंदोलन करेंगे। भाकिसं के जिला मंत्री ओमप्रकाश विश्नोई, वरि. जिला उपाध्यक्ष रामनारायण जांगू, लोहावट तहसील अध्यक्ष पारसमल खीचड़ व बाप अध्यक्ष हनुमान अमराणी मौजूद रहे।

कृषि मंडी अध्यक्ष व बोर्ड डायरेक्टर ने भी विरोध जताकर नारेबाजी की
कृषि मंडी अध्यक्ष अनु कटारिया अपने प्रतिनिधि बालीराम कटारिया व मंडी बोर्ड के डायरेक्टर राजेश परिहार के साथ किसान भवन पहुंचीं। इन्होंने भवन के बाहर नारेबाजी कर विरोध जताया। इनका कहना था कि कृषि विभाग के कार्यालय के लिए और भी कई जगह पड़ी है। यह भवन के नहीं होने से जोधपुर आने वाले किसान परेशान होंगे।

किसान आंदोलन में अग्रणी कांग्रेस यहां चुप भास्कर ने पूछा तो बोले- समस्या हल करेंगे

दिल्ली में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन को कांग्रेस का पूरा समर्थन है। लेकिन यहां प्रदेश की कांग्रेस सरकार द्वारा ही किसानों से आश्रय की सुविधा छिनी जा रही है। जनप्रतिनिधि भी चुप्पी साधे हैं। हालांकि भास्कर के पूछने पर विधायकों ने हल निकालने की बात कही।

^मैं 8 फरवरी को जयपुर जा रहा हूं, तब मुख्यमंत्री से मिलकर किसान भवन को लेकर बात करूंगा।
हीराराम मेघवाल, विधायक, बिलाड़ा

^अगर ऐसा किया जा रहा है तो मैं कृषि मंत्री व सीएम से बात करूंगा।
-महेंद्र विश्नोई, विधायक, लूणी

ऐप खोलें
