नगर निगम चुनाव:केंद्रीय मंत्री शेखावत का मुख्यमंत्री पर तीखा हमला, बोले हार के डर से जोधपुर नहीं आए गहलोत

जोधपुर17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ केन्द्रीय जल शक्ति मंत्री गजेन्द्र सिंह शेखावत।
  • दावा दोनों नगर निगम में बनेगा भाजपा का बोर्ड

स्थानीय सांसद और केंद्रीय जलशक्ति मंत्री गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत ने मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत पर तीखा हमला बोला। उन्होंने कहा, हार के डर से मुख्यमंत्री नगर निगम चुनाव में जोधपुर ही नहीं आए। शेखावत ने कहा, इस बार चुनाव में कांग्रेस ने खुद हार मान ली है। इनको हार का डर था, इसलिए इन्होंने वार्डों के टुकड़े किए। इनको हार का डर था, इसलिए इन्होंने जोधपुर में निगम के दो टुकड़े कर दिए।
केन्द्रीय मंत्री गजेन्द्र सिंह शेखावत ने जोधपुर नगर निगम दक्षिण के चुनाव प्रचार के अंतिम दिन अपनी चुनावी सभाओं में शेखावत ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री अपने बेटे के लोकसभा चुनाव में गली-गली घूम रहे थे। जोधपुर लोकसभा क्षेत्र में इन्होंने 120 मीटिंग की थीं। ये मैं नहीं कह रहा, बल्कि कांग्रेस पार्टी ने राहुल गांधी को लिखकर दिया था, लेकिन अबकी बार क्यों नहीं आए, क्योंकि डर है कि चुनाव हार जाएंगे, जबकि पिछले बार नगर निगम चुनाव में गहलोत बराबर मीटिंग लेने आए थे।
भाजपा के मेयर ने ईमानदारी से काम किया
शेखावत ने कहा, भाजपा के मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर ने ईमानदारी से काम किया। सूई की नोंक के बराबर बेईमानी का आरोप कोई नहीं लगा सकता। जितने संसाधन उपलब्ध थे, उनसे जोधपुर का विकास कराया। मैं यह नहीं कहता कि चांद-तारे तोड़कर ले आएंगे, लेकिन हमने प्रयास किया, एक भी पैसा छुपाए बिना काम कराया। 300 करोड़ रुपए का कर्ज कांग्रेस सरकार छोड़कर गई थी। इस कर्ज को चुकाकर भी जोधपुर की सेवा 5 साल की।
केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा, एक-एक वोट की कीमत होती है। उन्होंने कहा, जनता ने यह तय कर लिया है कि कांग्रेस को सबक सिखाना है। आप स्टांप पेपर मंगा लो, लिखकर दे सकता हूं, बोर्ड भारतीय जनता पार्टी का बनेगा। कोई माई का लाल रोक नहीं सकता है। उन्होंने कहा, भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को जिम्मेदारी लेकर काम करना पड़ेगा। आपको एक-एक परिवार तक पहुंचना होगा।

