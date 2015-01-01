पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:आठ साल से जेएनवीयू शिक्षक भर्ती 2012-13 के खिलाफ चल रहे धरने को अज्ञात लोगों ने रातोंरात हटाया

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • अज्ञात लोगों ने के खिलाफ पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज

जयनारायण व्यास यूनिवर्सिटी शिक्षक भर्ती के खिलाफ कलेक्ट्रेट के सामने 8 साल से चल रहे धरने से अज्ञात लोग तंबू, बैंच सब उखाड़कर ले गए। गुरुवार सुबह इसका पता चलने पर शिक्षक भर्ती का विरोध कर रही शिक्षक भर्ती संघर्ष समिति की ओर से इस संबंध में उदयमंदिर थाने में लिखित सूचना दी। गौरतलब है कि वर्ष 2012 में हुई शिक्षक भर्ती के विरोध में शिक्षक भर्ती संघर्ष समिति 21 दिसंबर 2012 से अनिश्चितकालीन धरना व क्रमिक अनशन जारी था।

गुरुवार को जब समिति को धरनास्थल हटाने की जानकारी मिली तो उन्होंने पहले अपने स्तर पर निगम कार्यालय व अन्य कार्यालय में जाकर जांच की। पता चला कि इन विभागों ने ऐसी कोई कार्यवाही नहीं की है। इस पर समिति ने थाने में सूचना दर्ज करवाई। इसमें धरनास्थल के पास लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे से फुटेज व रिकॉर्डिंग के आधार पर अज्ञात लोगों को पकड़ने और उचित कार्यवाही की मांग की है।
8 साल से जारी था धरना
ये धरना 21 दिसम्बर 2012 से चल रहा था। 8 साल से लगातार चल रहा है। हर मौसम में हम खड़े थे। वहीं पूर्व में भी कुछ अज्ञात लोगों द्वारा धरने को हटाने का प्रयास किया गया था। उसके बाद वर्ष 2014 में 30 सितंबर की रात को विश्वविद्यालय के ही कुछ छात्र नेताओं द्वारा धरने पर मारपीट की गई, जिसका मामला भी उदयमंदिर थाना में दर्ज करवाया गया था। उस समय मारपीट ओमप्रकाश भाटी व हरीश जनागल, दिनेश चौधरी के साथ हुई थी, जिसकी एफआईआर दर्ज भी हुई थी।
समिति ने कहा- हम पीछे हटने वाले नहीं
समिति के हरीश जनागल बोले कि यह कदम हमें डराने के लिए था, लेकिन हम पीछे हटने वाले नहीं हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि हमने दोबारा से बैनर लगा दिया है। हमारा संघर्ष जारी रहेगा।

