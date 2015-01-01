पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्ञापन:निष्पक्ष जांच की मांग को लेकर विभिन्न संगठनों ने सौंपा ज्ञापन आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी

भोपालगढ़27 मिनट पहले
  • भोपालगढ़ में शिंभेश्वर तालाब की पाल पर मिले शव का मामला

3 दिन पहले भोपालगढ़ के शिम्भेश्वर तालाब की पाल पर सन्दिग्ध अवस्था में मिले महेंद्र पुत्र डावरराम मेघवाल के शव के मामले परिजनों व ग्रामीणों ने एसडीएम को ज्ञापन सौंपकर मामले की जांच की मांग की। उन्होंने सौंपे ज्ञापन में बताया किमृतक महेंद्र को बलदेव पुत्र मांगीलाल मेघवाल निवासी ओस्तरा धमकी दे रहा था।

अनुज परिहार ने बताया कि मृतक महेंद्र अशिक्षित था और उसके पास एक लाइन का सुसाइड नोट पाया गया जबकि मृतक महेंद्र अपने पूर्ण हस्ताक्षर भी सही तरीके से नहीं कर पाता था। उक्त घटना को चार दिन बीत जाने के बावजूद प्रशाशन द्वारा किसी प्रकार की कोई उचित कार्यवाही नहीं की गई। न ही संतोष जनक जवाब दिया जा रहा। इसलिए निष्पक्ष जांच की जाए।

इस दौरान भीम आर्मी तहसील अध्यक्ष श्रवण मेहरा, एसएफआई जिला उपाध्यक्ष अनुज परिहार, महेंद्र ,आतिफ सिकन्दर, रमेश कटारिया, माधाराम, ऊंकार, लाधुराम, जितेंद्र, दिनेश धतरवाल सहित कई मौजूद थे। भीम आर्मी तहसील अध्यक्ष श्रवण मेहरा ने कहा कि समय रहते अगर अपराधियों के खिलाफ उचित कार्यवाही नहीं की गई तो मजबूरन आंदोलन किया जाएगा।

