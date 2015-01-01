पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ठगी:केवाईसी अपडेट का झांसा देकर डॉक्टर के दो क्रेडिट कार्ड से शातिर ने कर लिए कई ट्रांजेक्शन

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बैंक या ऑनलाइन वॉलेट कंपनी फोन पर नहीं पूछती कार्ड या ओटीपी जैसी गोपनीय जानकारी

शहर की पॉश कॉलोनियों में से एक महाराजा हरिसिंह कॉलोनी में रहने वाले एक डॉक्टर को ऑनलाइन वॉलेट की केवाईसी अपडेट करने का झांसा देकर शातिर ने पहले तो उनके दोनों क्रेडिट कार्ड के ओटीपी हासिल किए और फिर इनसे एक के बाद एक कई ट्रांजेक्शन कर लिए। इसके बाद शातिर ने ओटीपी के मैसेज भी डिलीट करवा दिए, लेकिन डॉक्टर को अगले दिन खुद के साथ हुई ठगी का पता चला, तो उन्होंने शास्त्रीनगर थाने में केस दर्ज कराया। पुलिस ने बताया कि रेजिडेंसी रोड महाराजा हरिसिंह नगर निवासी डॉ. कुमार राजीव पुत्र हनुमान प्रसाद की ओर से रिपोर्ट दी गई। इसमें बताया कि उनके मोबाइल पर 9 दिसंबर को कॉल आया था और उसने खुद को पेटीएम का प्रतिनिधि बताते हुए कहा कि आपके पेटीएम अकाउंट की केवाईसी अपडेट नहीं होने की वजह से बंद हो गया है। इसे अपडेट करने के बहाने उस शातिर ने परिवादी से उनके आईसीआईसीआई और एचडीएफसी बैंक के क्रेडिट कार्ड के नंबर पर ओटीपी भेजने की बात कही। ये पूरा काम उसने केवाईसी अपडेट की प्रक्रिया का हिस्सा बताते हुए जानकारी ले ली।

ऐसा नहीं करने पर पेटीएम वॉलेट और दोनों क्रेडिट कार्ड भी बंद हो जाने की बात कही। परिवादी ने मोबाइल पर आए ओटीपी बता दिए। फिर परिवादी के खातों से कई बार ट्रांजेक्शन हुए और मैसेज भी मोबाइल पर आए, लेकिन शातिर ने ये कहते हुए मैसेज डिलीट करवा दिए कि केवाईसी अपडेशन प्रोसेस के बाद पेटीएम अलग-अलग मर्चेंट की साइट पर टेस्ट करके देखती है कि केवाईसी अपडेट होकर पेमेंट जा रहा है या नहीं। टेस्टिंग के बाद ऑर्डर कैंसिल होकर पेमेंट वापस खाते में चला जाता है। इससे डॉ. राजीव आश्वस्त हो गए।

अगले दिन सुबह उनके पास एक महिला का कॉल आया और उसने बताया कि उसके खाते से कुछ रकम परिवादी के पेटीएम अकाउंट में आई है। ये सुनकर परिवादी को संदेह हुआ और कुछ ही देर में उन्हें अहसास हो गया कि वे साइबर फ्रॉड का शिकार हो चुके हैं। हालांकि, पुलिस को दी रिपोर्ट में भी उन्होंने किस कार्ड से कितने ट्रांजेक्शन और कितनी राशि की धोखाधड़ी हुई, इसका उल्लेख नहीं किया है। क्रेडिट कार्ड खातों के स्टेटमेंट से ही इसका खुलासा हो पाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें