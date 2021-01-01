पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नहीं थम रही साइबर ठगी:शातिर ठगों ने पहले व्यापारी के अकाउंट से पत्नी के खाते में फंड ट्रांसफर किया, फिर 3.5 लाख रुपए निकाले

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
सिबॉलिक इमेज। - Dainik Bhaskar
सिबॉलिक इमेज।
  • जोधपुर में शातिर ठगों ने व्यापारी सहित तीन के बैंक खाते से कुल 4.61 लाख रुपए उड़ाए

जोधपुर में साइबर ठगी का सिलसिला बंद नहीं हो रहा है। शातिर आम लोगों के बैंक खातों पर नजर रखे हुए हैं। साइबर ठग नए तरीके गढ़ लोगों को अपने झांसे में लेकर उनके खातों की जानकारी जुटाने में सफल हो रहे हैं। ये ठग कभी क्रेडिट और डेबिट अथवा एटीएम कार्ड के ओटीपी नंबर पूछ कर ठगी करते हैं, तो कभी बैंक खातों से ऑनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन करके लोगों को निशाना बना रहे हैं।

शहर के तीन लोगों के साथ ऐसे ही ऑनलाइन ठगी का मामला सामने आया है। इसमें दो लोगों के बैंक खातों से ऑनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन किया गया, तो तीसरे को ओटीपी नंबर पूछकर रकम साफ कर दी गई। शहर के मंडोर, रातानाडा एवं राजीव गांधी नगर क्षेत्र में रहने वाले तीन लोगों के खातों से कुल 4.61 लाख की रकम साफ हुई है।

मंडोर थानाधिकारी सुरेशचंद सोनी ने बताया कि मान नगर माता का थान निवासी सत्यनारायण पुत्र खींयाराम टाक का एक बैंक खाता मंडोर कृषि मंडी स्थित आईसीआईसीआई बैंक में है। 4 जनवरी से लेकर 31 जनवरी के बीच में किसी शातिर ने ऑनलाइन रुपए का ट्रांजेक्शन कर डाला। उसके बैंक खाते से रुपए पहले उसकी पत्नी के खाते में गए। फिर पत्नी के खाते से किसी ने यह रकम निकाल ली। फिर इसके एक अन्य खाते एसबीआई से भी रकम निकाल ली गई।

सत्यनारायण टाक ने पुलिस को बताया कि उसकी आईसीआईसीआई और एसबीआई एकाउंट से 3.50 लाख रुपए निकाले गए हैं। सबसे बड़ी बात है कि एक माह तक रुपए का ट्रांजेक्शन चलता रहा, मगर बैंक से आज तक कोई मैसेज अथवा फोन नहीं आया। पीड़ित पेशे से लोहे का व्यापारी है।

इधर, राजीव गांधी नगर पुलिस ने बताया कि लहरिया बैली में रहने वाले सुनील पुत्र मांगीलाल टावरी ने रिपोर्ट दी। इसमें बताया कि किसी शातिर ने उसके क्रेडिट और डेबिट कार्ड के बारे में जानकारी हासिल की और खाते से 41 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए। घटना 1 फरवरी को हुई। बाद में वह बैंक गया लेकिन संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं मिलने पर वह थाने पहुंचा और केस दर्ज कराया।

वहीं रातानाडा पुलिस ने बताया कि रामपीर कॉलोनी रातानाडा निवासी विशाल सिंह पुत्र किशन सिंह ने रिपोर्ट दी। इसमें बताया कि उसके बैंक खाते से किसी शातिर ने ऑनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन करते हुए 73 हजार 225 रुपए निकाल लिए।

