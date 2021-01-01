पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रेरक पहल:बनड़ा तालाब और शंभू नाडा गांववासियों को सुपुर्द अब पूरे साल वन्यजीवों को मिल सकेगा पानी

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तालाब का इंटेक व फाउंडेशन ने कायाकल्प कर ग्रामीणों को सौंप दिया। - Dainik Bhaskar
तालाब का इंटेक व फाउंडेशन ने कायाकल्प कर ग्रामीणों को सौंप दिया।
  • भारतीय सांस्कृतिक निधि संस्थान ‘इंटेक’ के 37वें स्थापना दिवस पर किया समर्पित

भारतीय सांस्कृतिक निधि संस्थान ‘इंटेक’ के 37वें स्थापना दिवस पर चिंकारा व अन्य वन्यजीवों के लिए वर्षपर्यंत जल की उपलब्धता के लिए इंटेक व ब्रिज फाउंडेशन की ओर से तैयार दुगर गांव के बनड़ा तालाब व डूडी नगर के शंभू नाडा को गांववासियों को सुपुर्द किया गया।

इंटेक जोधपुर चैप्टर के संयोजक डाॅ. महेंद्रसिंह तंवर ने बताया कि वर्ष 2020 के मई-जून में चिंकारा व अन्य जानवरों को जल की उपलब्धता हो सकें, इसके लिए दुगर गांव के बनड़ा तालाब व डूडी नगर के शंभू नाडे का जीर्णोद्धार किया गया था। साथ ही इस क्षेत्र में ओरण विकसित कर सौ पौधे लगाए गए। जीर्णोद्धार कार्य के माध्यम से ग्रामीणों को कोरोना महामारी के दौरान रोजगार उपलब्ध करवाया गया।

बनड़ा तालाब पर प्रतिदिन चार-पांच सौ चिंकारा, हिरण, गायें व अन्य जानवर पानी पीने आते हैं। बारिश के दौरान दोनों तालाब ओवरफ्लो हो गए थे। तालाब में इतना पानी आने से अनेक प्रजातियों के पक्षियों का भी यहां विचरण होने लगा है। यहां सौ से अधिक गिद्ध भी नजर आ रहे हैं। दोनों तालाब इंटेक राजस्थान चैप्टर के संयोजक पूर्व नरेश गजसिंह के निर्देशन में बनवाए गए।

तालाब पर गोवर्धन स्तंभ का शिलालेख भी लगाया गया। शिलालेख पर चारों दिशाओं पर आकृतियां बनी हैं। एक तरफ चिंकारा, दूसरी तरफ गाय अपने बछड़े को दूध पिलाते हुए व दो अन्य दिशाओं में सूर्य व चंद्रमा की आकृतियां बनी हैं। आज से 37 वर्ष पूर्व 27 जनवरी 1984 को भारतीय सांस्कृतिक निधि संस्थान की स्थापना हुई थी।

जीर्णोद्धार कार्य में स्व. मनोहरसिंह दुगर व स्व. ठा. हरिसिंह पालकिया, दुर्गाराम, हरजी, समर्थ शर्मा, महेंद्रसिंह चंपावत, यशोवर्धन शर्मा, भागीरथ वैष्णव, जेएम बूब व प्रदीप सोनी का विशेष सहयोग रहा। ब्रिज फाउंडेशन की रेणु ब्रिज और इंटेक से मनु भटनागर का सहयोग रहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser