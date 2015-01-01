पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jodhpur
  • Villagers Of 4 Panchayats, Including Bhojasar, Will Free Their Respective Villages, Give Information To The Police Of Those Who Do Death

पहल:भोजासर सहित 4 पंचायतों के ग्रामीण नशा मुक्त करेंगे अपने-अपने गांव, मृत्युभोज करने वालों की पुलिस को देंगे सूचना

घंटियालीएक घंटा पहले
  • सामाजिक सुधार को लेकर भोजासर सरपंच की अध्यक्षता में बैठक आयोजित, पूर्व में लिए निर्णयों की समीक्षा की

ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में बढ़ती नशा प्रवृत्ति के प्रति अब लोगों में धीरे धीरे जागरूकता का संचार होने लगा है। कुछ रोज पूर्व जिले के तिलवासनी गांव तथा सोमवार को लांबा गांव के ग्रामीणों द्वारा बैठक कर नशा प्रवृत्ति पर रोक लगाने के निर्णय की कड़ी को आगे बढ़ाते हुए जिले की फलोदी तहसील के भोजासर गांव के ग्रामीणों ने भी पहल की है। भोजासर के सरपंच पूनमचन्द बिश्नोई की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित बैठक में भोजासर मूल गांव जिसमें छीतर बेरा, बांसवाड़ा नगर, सजनानियों की ढाणी एवं भोजासर ग्राम पंचायत के सभी राजस्व गांव के ग्रामीणों ने बैठक में भाग लिया।

बैठक में उपस्थित सभी सदस्यों ने एकमत से सामाजिक कार्यक्रम में अफीम व डोडा पोस्त पर पूर्ण रूप से प्रतिबंध लगाने का निर्णय लेते हुए बताया कि यदि कोई व्यक्ति गांव में अपने घर पर आयोजित किसी भी प्रकार के सामाजिक कार्यक्रम में नशा परोसेंगे तो समाज के लोग उसका सामूहिक बहिष्कार करेंगे। ऐसे व्यक्ति के घर गांव का कोई व्यक्ति नहीं जाएगा और न ही ऐसे व्यक्ति को कोई बुलाएंगे। पूर्व की सामाजिक बैठक में लिए गए निर्णय को मंगलवार से को कठोरता से लागू करने का भी निर्णय लिया गया।

बैठक में प्रस्ताव लिया गया कि जो व्यक्ति पूर्व के सामाजिक निर्णय का उल्लंघन करते हुए मृत्यु भोज करेगा और नशा परोसेगा ऐसे व्यक्ति के खिलाफ समाज के लोग प्रशासन एवं पुलिस को सूचना देकर कानूनी कार्रवाई भी करेंगे। पूर्व की सामाजिक बैठक में लिए गए प्रस्ताव को शत प्रतिशत चारों गांव में लागू करने के लिए एक कमेटी का गठन किया जाएगा।

बैठक में बताया कि पूर्व की भांति गांव में डीजे पर भी पूर्ण पाबंदी रहेगी। भोजासर के ग्रामीणों द्वारा समाज सुधार की दिशा में लिए गए सामाजिक स्तर पर इस फैसले का जिले भर की ग्राम पंचायतों के ग्रामीणों ने प्रशंसा करते हुए बताया कि आधुनिकता की चकाचौंध में आज का युवा नशे की गर्त में दिन प्रतिदिन डूबता जा रहे हैं। इससे परिवार और परिवार से समाज तथा समाज से राष्ट्र का भी नुकसान होता है।

नशा प्रवृत्ति को पूर्ण रूप से रोकने के लिए ग्रामीणों को भी आगे आकर प्रशासन का सहयोग करना होगा तभी जाकर पूरा गांव नशा मुक्त हो सकेगा। एक गांव से शुरू की गई समाज सुधार की प्रगति धीरे-धीरे आस-पास के गांवों तक पहुंचेगी तो संपूर्ण समाज में नशा प्रवृत्ति एवं सामाजिक कुरीतियों पर भी पाबंदी लगेगी, जिससे समाज के विकास के साथ-साथ देश का विकास भी तेजी से होगा।

