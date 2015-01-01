पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ब्लेज 2020:पूल गेम-लूडो के साथ वर्चुअल रन, आईआईटी जोधपुर में सेमी वर्चुअल आयोजित हुआ कल्चरल फेस्ट

जोधपुर44 मिनट पहले
कोरोना के चलते कॉलेज और एजुकेशन इंस्टीट्यूट्स बंद है लेकिन उनमें कॉम्पीटिशन और स्पोर्ट्स की भावना बनी रहे इसलिए ऑनलाइन और सेमी ऑनलाइन कॉम्पीटिशन कराए जा रहे हैं। इसी कड़ी में आईआईटी जोधपुर में सेमी वर्चुअल स्पोटर्स फेस्ट ब्लेज 2020 आयोजित किया गया। आईआईटी जोधपुर में स्कूल ऑफ मैनेजमेंट एंड एंटरप्रिन्योरशिप की खेलो कमेटी की ओर इस महामारी के दौर में छात्रों में खेल भावना जीवित रखने के लिए आयोजित ब्लेज 2020 में प्रतियोगिताएं ऑनलाइन आयोजित की गई।

एक सप्ताह तक चले इस फेस्ट में फीफा 11, क्लेश रॉयेल, 8 बॉल पूल, लूडो, वेलोरेंट, वर्चुअल रन, शतरंज, सीओडीएम, स्पोर्ट्स क्विज और स्पेलिंग बी जैसी प्रतियोगिताएं हुईं। इसमें स्कूल के विभिन्न क्लब और कमेटी मेंबर्स ने हिस्सा लिया। स्कूल ऑफ मैनेजमेंट एंड एंटरप्रेन्योरशिप के क्विजार्ड क्लब ने स्पोर्ट्स क्विज आयोजित किया तो टोस्टमास्टर्स क्लब ने स्पेलिंग बी आयोजित किया।

वेलेरेंट राउंड -1, वैलेरेंट राउंड -2, वलोरंट फाइनल और सीएस गो फाइनल सहित प्रमुख प्रतियोगिताओं को सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर लाइव स्ट्रीम किया गया। इस फेस्ट का उद्घाटन पद्मश्री और पद्मभूषण अवार्डी पुलेला गोपीचंद ने किया था और इसमें आईआईटी की विभिन्न ब्रांच के स्टूडेंट्स ने उत्साह के साथ हिस्सा लिया। इस अवसर पर स्कूल ऑफ मैनेजमेंट एंड एंटरप्रेन्योरशिप ने बॉल रोलिंग की स्थापना की है।

जेएनवीयू : डिबेट में मीनल व ग्रुप डिस्कशन में सुरेंद्र की टीम जीतीं
छात्र सेवा मंडल की ओर से साहित्यिक एवं सांस्कृतिक गतिविधियों के तहत कला संकाय और केएन कॉलेज में शास्त्रीय नृत्य, सुगम गायन तथा विज्ञान में वाद विवाद एवं समूह चर्चा हुई। मंडल की सांस्कृतिक संयोजक प्रोफेसर संगीता लूंकड ने कहा कि प्रतियोगिता में स्थान की बजाय पार्टिसिपेशन मायने रखता है। विज्ञान संकाय में "ग्लोबल वार्मिंग - जिम्मेदार कौन?' पर डिबेट में मीनल अग्रवाल प्रथम, पल्लवी व्यास द्वितीय एवं कार्तिका शर्मा तृतीय रहे। "कोविड-19 महामारी के बाद जीवन में आये परिवर्तन' पर हुईं ग्रुप डिस्कशन में सुरेंद्र रेबारी प्रथम, चारुल आनंद द्वितीय व कार्तिक शर्मा तृतीय रहे। मंडल के अध्यक्ष प्रो. नरेंद्र मिश्र ने बताया कि सोमवार को परिस्थिजन्य प्रतिक्रिया परीक्षण प्रतियोगिता होगी।

