62.64% मतदान:उत्तर नगर निगम के लिए मतदाताओं ने उत्साह से दिया ‘उत्तर’, काेराेनाकाल में भी गत चुनाव जितनी वोटिंग

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
वैदिक कन्या स्कूल बागर चौक में मतदान करने जाता महिलाओं व युवतियों का हुजूम।
  • सभी 80 वार्ड में शांतिपूर्ण पाेलिंग 296 प्रत्याशियाें का परिणाम ईवीएम में
  • अब 1 नवंबर काे दक्षिण नगर निगम की पाेलिंग से दक्षिणा देने की बारी

दो नगर निगम बनने के बाद पहली बार हुए उत्तर निगम के चुनाव में मतदाताओं ने वोटिंग से जबरदस्त उत्तर दिया। कोरोनाकाल में भी वोटर्स बाहर निकले और पिछले नगर निगम चुनाव (63%) के तकरीबन बराबर 62.64 प्रतिशत पोलिंग कर दी। अच्छी बात यह भी रही कि 80 वार्डाें में 2.43 लाख मतदाताओं ने पूर्ण शांति भरे माहाैल में मतदान किया।

3.88 लाख मतदाताओं में से 2.43 लाख ने 296 प्रत्याशियों के लिए अपना फैसला ईवीएम में दर्ज करवा दिया है। अब इसका परिणाम 3 नवंबर को मतगणना में पता चलेगा। उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी एमएल नेहरा ने बताया कि नगर निगम उत्तर का मतदान शांतिपूर्वक संपन्न हुआ। मतदान के बाद सभी ईवीएम पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज में जमा कर पुलिस पहरे में रखी गई हैं।

पहले 5 घंटे में 32.9% वाेटिंग, अंतिम ढाई घंटे में सिर्फ 8.5 % पोलिंग

निगम उत्तर का बोर्ड बनाने के लिए मतदाताओं ने दोपहर तक पांच घंटे में निर्णय कर दिया। सुबह 7:30 बजे पोलिंग शुरू होते ही लोग मतदान करने के लिए बूथ पर पहुंच गए। सुबह 10 बजे से दोपहर 3 बजे के बीच 32.88 % मतदान हो गया। इन 5 घंटे में लोगों ने सर्वाधिक वाेटिंग की। अंतिम ढाई घंटे में सिर्फ 8.5 % ही मतदान हुआ। यदि अंतिम घंटों में ज्यादा पोलिंग होती तो ये मतदान का आंकड़ा 75 % तक पहुंच जाता।

जाली आधार व वाेटर कार्ड से फर्जी वोट डालने आए दो युवक पकड़े

वार्ड-69 के जयमल नगर सामुदायिक भवन में बनाए गए बूथ पर सुबह 11 बजे एक युवक फर्जी आधार कार्ड लेकर वोट देने आया। उसने अपना नाम दीपाराम बताया तो अंदर बैठे भाजपा व कांग्रेस के एजेंटों ने रोक लिया और कहा कि दीपाराम तो वोट डाल चुका है। इस पर युवक ने कहा कि मैं ही दीपाराम हूं। इस पर पहले वोट देकर गए दीपाराम को फोन कर बुलाया गया।

इसके बाद मतदान दल ने उस युवक को पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। मंडोर पुलिस थाने से फ्लाइंग मौके पर पहुंची और उसको पकड़ लिया। युवक ने अपना नाम घनश्याम बताया। वह निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के पक्ष में मतदान करने आया था। इस घटना के बाद पुलिस ने अन्य वोटर्स को आईडी चेक कर ही अंदर प्रवेश दिया।

वार्ड-71 के आदर्श बूथ शिव पब्लिक स्कूल मगरा पूंजला पर शाम पांच बजे एक युवक को हरियाढाणा निवासी बद्रीराम के फर्जी वोटर कार्ड लेकर पहुंचे युवक को पकड़ लिया गया। वह हनुमानसिंह काे वोट देने आया था। भाजपा एजेंट ने नाम पूछा तो घबरा गया। पूछताछ में बताया कि दोस्त प्रदीप ने फर्जी आईडी देकर भेजा था। उसे मंडोर पुलिस की फ्लाइंग ले गई।

माता-पिता व दादा-दादी के साथ आए बच्चे

कई छोटे बच्चे माता-पिता व दादा-दादी के साथ वाेट डालने आए। बुजुर्ग से बच्चे काे लाने का कारण पूछा ताे बताया कि बच्चे को बताया था कि वाेट कैसे देते है, इसलिए साथ ले आए। पूंजला के केंद्र पर बच्चा अकेला स्कूटर पर बैठा दिखा। पूछने पर बताया कि उसके माता-पिता वाेट देने अंदर गए हैं।

डोरेमोन ने बांटे मास्क

नगर निगम की ओर से मतदान के दौरान कोरोना जागरूकता के तहत मतदाताओं को मास्क भी बांटे गए। आदर्श बूथ पर स्वयंसेवक डोरेमोन की ड्रेस भी पहने हुए थे। उनसे मास्क लेने के लिए मतदाताओं में उत्सुकता दिखी। वहीं माता-पिता के साथ आए बच्चाें के बीच वे आकर्षण का केंद्र बने रहे।

बीएलओ के पास पर्ची बनवाने का जिम्मा नहीं, वोटर्स को परेशानी

मतदान केंद्रों पर इस बार पर्ची बनवाने का जिम्मा बीएलओ को नहीं दिया गया। कोई वोटर पर्ची लाना भूल जाता है तो बीएलओ हाथों-हाथ मतदाता सूची में उसका नाम व फाेटो का मिलान कर पर्ची बना देते थे। इससे वोटर आसानी से वोट दे पाते थे। मतदान भी बढ़ता था। इस बार जो मतदाता पर्ची साथ नहीं लाए या जिन्हें पर्ची मिली ही नहीं है, उन्हें दिक्कत हुई। राजनीतिक दल मैन्युअली पर्ची बना रहे हैं, लेकिन एक ही परिसर में 5 से ज्यादा बूथ होने से कंफ्यूजन रहा। पर्ची बनवाने में ही काफी देर इंतजार करना पड़ा। बीएलओ पृथ्वीबाला से पूछने पर बताया कि इस बार बीएलओ के स्तर पर पर्ची बनाने की व्यवस्था नहीं है।

