तैयारी दिवाली की:वैक्स और गुजराती मिट्‌टी के दीयों के साथ बच्चों के लिए आए मिट्‌टी के बने चिराग

जोधपुर23 मिनट पहले
इंडियन लाइटों से झिलमिलाएगा शहर

इसी वीकेंड को दिवाली है। इस फेस्टिवल की रौनक बाजारों में दिखाई देने लगी है। मिट्‌टी के दीयों के अलावा इलेक्ट्रोनिक लाइट्स में इंडियन बॉल लाइट्स, फिक्स पट्‌टी, ग्लाेबल लाइट और रोटरिंग लाइट दुकानों पर लोगों को लुभा रही हैं। कोराेना की वजह से चाइना के खिलाफ बने माहौल की वजह से लोग इंडियन लाइट‌्स ही प्रिफर कर रहे हैं वहीं इस बार बच्चे भी दीयों से घर जगमगाने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं।

बाजार में बच्चों के क्रेज को देखते हुए गुजराती और जैसलमेरी मिट्टी से बने दीये दिखाई दे रहे हैं। कहानियों से निकलकर अलादीन का चिराग भी इस बार कई दीये बेचने वाले सजाकर बैठे हैं और बच्चों को ये पसंद भी आ रहे हैं।

डार्क और फेंटेसी कलर्स में मिट्‌टी के दीये
अलादीन के चिराग में पिंक और यलो कलर खास है और ये बच्चों के लिए भी सेफ हैं। इसमें गोल्डन वर्क किया गया है। इसे बच्चे जलाएंगे और ये कहानियों का दीया है जो बच्चों की पसंद में शुमार हुआ है। इसमें जमीन पर रखने के लिए स्टैंड है। मांगीलाल मटकी के हरीश प्रजापत ने बताया कि जैसलमेर की यलो मिट्‌टी और गुजरात की रेड मि्टटी की दीपक थाली है जाे एक साथ पांच और सात दीयों को जलाएगी। इसमें विष्णु और सरस्वती की तस्वीर भी है। इसके अलावा मिट्‌टी से ही डेकोरेशन किया गया है।

मिट्‌टी की कैंडल शेप में बने स्टेंड है, जिनमें बत्ती है और ये सभी न्यूड कलर्स में हैं। इस बार इनमें सभी लाइट कलर्स हैं। ये चौड़े बॉटम की है और इन्हें मोमबत्ती के शेप में देख सकते हैं। एक शॉप के मनीष ने बताया कि मोम और मि्ट्‌टी के मिक्स से बनी वैक्स कैंडल है जिनमें बाती है और ये कई प्रकार के कलर देगी। इसके अलावा मिट्‌टी के डिजाइनर दीपक, झूमर, लैंप ये सभी बणी ठणी आर्ट और राजस्थानी पेंटिंग से सजे हुए हैं।
बैटरी के कमाल से झिल मिल करेंगी लाइट्स
इलेक्ट्रोनिक लाइट्स बाजार में इंडियन लाइट्स का ही क्रेज है और शोरूम वाले भी इंडियन लाइट्स को ही तवज्जो दे रहे हैं। शॉप ऑनर श्याम सोलंकी ने बताया कि इस थीम पर जो लाइट्स हैं वे लंबी चलती हैं। इनमें बैट्री सिस्टम है और ये सब इसी आधार पर चलेंगी।
फिक्सल पट्‌टा विद बारह कलर्स
ये एक पट्‌टा है जो कॉटन बेस पर है और इसमें एक साथ दर्जन भर की लाइटस हैं जो बैटरी से लगातार जलती नजर आती हैं। व्हाइट कलर्स की यह बॉल जलने के बाद ग्रीन, यलो, पिंक और पर्पल शेड देती हैं। यह दीवारों पर लटकती हैं और लाइट शेड देती हैं जिससे किसी प्रकार की चकाचौंध भी नहीं होती।
रोटेरिंग दीये: इन बैटरीनुमा दीपक में ट्राई एंगल, स्टार और हार्ट शेप में दीपक हैं और ये एक साउंड के साथ जलते रहते हैं। इसके अलावा ये जलने के बाद राउंड शेप में घूमते रहते हैं औ इसमें पूरी पूजा की थाली और देवी देवता बने हैं। इसमें रेड शेड की लाइट्स है और रोटेड होती रहती है।

