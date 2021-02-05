पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एमडीएम अस्पताल:बीमार रिश्तेदार से मिलने अस्पताल में गया, चोर बोलेरो उठा ले गए

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मथुरादास माथुर अस्पताल का मुख्य गेट। - Dainik Bhaskar
मथुरादास माथुर अस्पताल का मुख्य गेट।
  • एमडीएम अस्पताल से लगातार गायब हो रहे है वाहन

शहर के मथुरादास माथुर अस्पताल में वाहन चोरी होना आम बात हो गई है। अस्पताल परिसर से लगातार वाहन चोरी हो रहे है, लेकिन पुलिस इनका पता लगाने में विफल रही है। कल रात अस्पताल परिसर से एक मरीज के परिजन की बोलेरो को चोर उठा ले गए।

पुलिस ने बताया कि बापूनगर शेरगढ़ के रहने वाले रिडमलराम पुत्र सिबुराम ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई कि वह अपने परिचित से मिलने मथुरादास माथुर अस्पताल आया था। रात को उसने अपनी बोलेरो को अस्पताल परिसर में खड़ा किया। कुछ देर बाद लौटा तब बोलेरो अपने स्थान पर नहीं मिली। बोलेरो का आज दूसरे दिन भी पता नहीं चल पाया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें56 साल पहले अमेरिका के रखे प्लूटोनियम पैक की वजह से तो हादसा नहीं हुआ? उत्तराखंड सरकार चाहती है जांच हो - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें