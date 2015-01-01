पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:शीतलहर की जकड़न में पश्चिमी राजस्थान, तेज हवा ने थामा तापमान, कोहरे के कारण धूप में भी नहीं मिल पा रही है राहत

जोधपुर2 मिनट पहले
कोहरे के आगोश में लिपटा जैसलमेर का सोनार फोर्ट।
  • अगले कुछ दिन तक शीत लहर के जारी रहने की उम्मीद

पहाड़ों से उतरी शीतलहर ने पूरे पश्चिम राजस्थान को जकड़ लिया है। जोधपुर सहित संभाग के सभी स्थानों पर चल रही ठंडी हवा ने लोगों को झकझोर कर रख दिया है। आज सुबह अधिकांश स्थान पर कोहरा छाया हुआ था। जोधपुर में कल शाम से चली तेज हवा के कारण रात का पारा उतर कर 8 डिग्री तक जा पहुंचा। आज दिन में भी सर्दी से राहत मिलने के आसार कम ही नजर आ रहे है। धूप में तल्खी गायब है।

जोधपुर, जैसलमेर व बाड़मेर से आज दिन की शुरूआत कोहरे के साथ हुई। कोहरे के कारण सूर्यदेव के दर्शन भी विलम्ब से हुए। जोधपुर का मेहरानगढ़ व जैसलमेर का सोनार फोर्ट को कोहरे की चादर में ढक दिया। सुबह के समय वाहन चालकों को लाइट लगाकर निकलना पड़ा। सर्दी के कारण लोग घरों में ही दुबके रहे। अब थोड़ी धूप अवश्य निकली है, लेकिन तेजी नहीं है। इस कारण लोगों को धूप में भी राहत नहीं मिल पा रही है। ऐसे में दिन निकलने के साथ धूप तो निकली लेकिन हवाओं ने तापमान को ज्यादा चढ़ने नहीं दिया है।

शाम को तेज हवाओं का दौर शुरू हुआ

जोधपुर शहर में मंगलवार शाम के बाद तेज हवाएं शुरू हुई। जो देर रात तक चलती रही। शहर में रात 8:30 बजे हवाओं की गति 15 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा थी, वहीं यह गति 11:30 बजे बढ़कर 20 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा से ज्यादा हो गई। देर रात शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 14 डिग्री सेल्सियस के पास पहुंच गया। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों की मानें तो बुधवार को भी शहर के तापमान में गिरावट की संभावना है और शीतलहर जारी रहेगी।

