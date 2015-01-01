पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राह खुली:एक दशक से बंद पड़े कटाणी रास्ते को खुलवाया तो ग्रामीण बोले-यह दीपावली खुशियां लाई

कलाऊ2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • देचू पंस क्षेत्र की बुड़किया ग्राम पंचायत के बाकासर से सावलों की ढाणी जाने वाला कटाणी रास्ता अतिक्रमण से बंद था

राजस्व विभाग की ओर से मंगलवार को ग्रामीणों की मांग पर बुड़किया के बांकासर सांवलों ढाणी के वर्षों पुराने बंद पड़े रास्ते को खुलवाने की कार्यवाही को अंजाम दिया गया। जिससे वहां की ढाणियों के लोगों का आवागमन सुगम बन गया है। ग्रामीणों ने राजस्व विभाग का आभार व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि यह दीपावली खुशियां लेकर आई।

सेतरावा उपतहसील के नायब तहसीलदार रणवीरसिंह गोदारा ने बताया कि बुड़किया ग्राम पंचायत के बाकासर से सांवलों की ढाणी से कटाण रास्ता वर्षों से अतिक्रमण के कारण बंद पड़ा था। जिसकी वजह यह थी कि यहां के लोगों ने बरसों पहले कटाणी मार्ग की जगह से दूसरी जगह से घूमकर आना जाना शुरू कर दिया था। जिसकी वजह से राजस्व रिकॉर्ड में अंकित कटाणी रास्ते पर अतिक्रमण कर दिया गया था और इसकी जमीन पर भी खेती होने लगी थी।

पिछले चार पांच सालों से इन ढाणियों के ग्रामीणों ने राजस्व रिकॉर्ड के मुताबिक दर्ज कटाणी रास्ते को खुलवाने की मांग रखी थी। मंगलवार को सेतरावा नायब तहसीलदार रणवीरसिंह, थानाधिकारी हनुमानराम, कार्यवाहक बीडीओ प्रहलादराम, बीट कांस्टेबल शेरसिंह, मेघाराम, आशूराम, मेघाराम, पटवारी बलदेव विश्नोई, आशकरणसिंह, चेतन पूनिया,बुड़किया सरपंच पेहलाराम व तीस पुलिस के जवानों की टीम पहुंची।

मौका रिपोर्ट तैयार करके टीम ने जेसीबी की मदद से वर्षों से बंद पड़े इस कटाणी रास्ते को खुलवाकर लोगों के लिए आवागमन सुगम बनाया। पिछले कई वर्षों से बंद पड़े इस रास्ते के खुलने से यहां की ढाणियों के लोगों को खासी राहत मिली है। उन्होंने स्थानीय राजस्व प्रशासन का आभार व्यक्त किया।

