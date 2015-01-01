पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • When They Caught The Dumper, People Broke The Glass Of Government Vehicles With Stones, Ran On The Foreman's Finger And Took The Dumper

अवैध बजरी माफिया की दबंगई:डंपर पकड़ने लगे तो लोगों ने पत्थरों से सरकारी गाड़ियों के कांच फोड़े, फोरमैन की अंगुली पर काट खा डंपर ले भागा

जोधपुर4 मिनट पहले
  • खान विभाग की 3 टीमें भी कार्रवाई नहीं कर पाई

अवैध बजरी माफिया की दबंगई के आगे कभी-कभार होने वाली कार्रवाई भी नहीं हो पा रही है। रविवार सुबह भी अवैध बजरी से भरे डंपर को पकड़ने के लिए पीपाड़ के पास पहुंची खान विभाग की टीम पर कुछ लोगों ने हमला कर दिया। सरकारी गाड़ियों के कांच फोड़ दिए व फोरमैन की अंगुली पर काट खा चालक डंपर भगा ले गया।

इस पर विभाग की ओर से कुछ लोगों के खिलाफ राज कार्य में बाधा पहुंचाने का मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है। दरअसल माइनिंग विभाग को सूचना मिली थी कि पीपाड़ क्षेत्र में कई जगह अवैध बजरी का खनन हो रहा है। इस पर सुबह साढ़े पांच बजे तहसीलदार बिलाड़ा, थानाधिकारी पीपाड़ शहर, फोरमैन और बॉर्डर होमगार्ड की तीन अलग-अलग टीमें बनेण चौढ़ा पहुंचीं। मौके पर बीनावास नदी में थानाधिकारी की ओर से तलाशी शुरू की गई। यहां से चौढ़ा बस स्टैंड पहुंचे। तभी चौढ़ा नदी की तरफ से बिना नंबर का पीला डंपर जिस पर आगे माया महादेव लिखा हुआ था, बजरी से भरा हुआ आया। तहसीलदार ने रुकने का इशारा किया, लेकिन डंपर चालक ने गति तेज करते हुए गाड़ी भगा ली। सरकारी वाहनों से उसका पीछा शुरू किया।

डंपर चौढ़ा से कुड़ गांव की तरफ भागते हुए आबादी क्षेत्र में घुस गया। वहां पर बने एक मंदिर के पास डंपर रोककर भागने लगा। इस पर सरकारी टीम ने पीछा कर उसे रोकने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन चालक के चिल्लाने से मौके पर 15-20 लोग इकट्ठे हो गए और सब पत्थर फेंकने लगे। सरकारी गाड़ियों के आगे और पीछे के कांच फोड़ डाले। डंपर चालक ने फोरमैन प्रेमप्रकाश के हाथ की एक अंगुली काट दी और डंपर लेकर भाग गया। इस पर मौके पर पुलिस टीम को बुलाया गया और कुछ लोगों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कराया गया।

