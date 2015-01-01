पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:हवाओं ने सीजन में पहली बार दिन ठिठुराया, अब शीतलहर की संभावना

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • न्यूनतम तापमान 12.3 डिग्री, देर रात 20 किमी की गति से चली सर्द हवाएं

शहर में मंगलवार देर रात 20 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा से उत्तरी पूर्व हवाएं चलने से ठिठुरन बढ़ गई। सर्दी का असर इस सीजन में पहली बार इतना दिखाई दिया। अधिकतम व न्यूनतम तापमान तो ज्यादा नहीं उतरा, लेकिन दिनभर चली इन हवाओं से सर्दी का अहसास रहा।
शहर में दिन की शुरुआत से ही हवाएं चलने का दौर शुरू हो गया। अलसुबह 4 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा की गति से चली हवाओं की वजह से शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान मामूली गिरावट के साथ 12.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंच गया। दिन निकलने के साथ धूप तो निकली लेकिन हवाओं ने तापमान को ज्यादा चढ़ने नहीं दिया। शहर में दोपहर तक 4 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा की गति से हवाएं चलती रहीं। ये हवाएं उत्तर पूर्वी होने की वजह से शहर का तापमान ज्यादा नहीं बढ़ा। अधिकतम तापमान 24.7 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड हुआ।
शाम को तेज हवाओं का दौर शुरू हुआ
शाम के बाद तेज हवाएं शुरू हुई। जो देर रात तक चलती रही। शहर में रात 8:30 बजे हवाओं की गति 15 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा थी, वहीं यह गति 11:30 बजे बढ़कर 20 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा से ज्यादा हो गई। देर रात शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 14 डिग्री सेल्सियस के पास पहुंच गया। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों की मानें तो बुधवार को भी शहर के तापमान में गिरावट की संभावना है।

वहीं हवाओं का रुख अगले दो दिन तक उत्तरी, पूर्वी अथवा उत्तर पूर्वी रहने की उम्मीद है। ज्ञात रहे कि शहर में दिसंबर का औसत न्यूनतम तापमान 10.7 व अधिकतम तापमान 27.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस है। लेकिन शाहर का न्यूनतम तापमान अभी भी औसत तापमान से करीब 2 डिग्री कम है।
ये रही शहर के दिनभर हवा की गति, दिशा व तापमान
समय गति दिशा तापमान
5:30 4 उत्तर पूर्व 13.0
8:30 4 उत्तर पूर्व 13.0
11:30 4 उत्तर पूर्व 20.0
2:30 4 उत्तर पूर्व 23.6
5:30 2 उत्तर पूर्व 22.0
8:30 15 उत्तर पूर्व 17.2
11:30 20 उत्तर पूर्व 14.2

वीडियोऔर देखें

