  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jodhpur
  With The Help Of Fake Billing, Increasing The Number Of Cases Of GST Evasion, The Exercise Will Be Discussed Today In The Meeting Of GST Council

गत दिनों हुआ था खुलासा:फर्जी बिलिंग से जीएसटी चोरी के बढ़ते मामलों पर अब नकेल कसने की कवायद, जीएसटी काउंसिल की बैठक में आज होगा मंथन

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • जीएसटी इंटेलीजेंस दर्ज कर चुकी 350 से ज्यादा केस

फर्जी दस्तावेजों से डमी फर्में बनाकर जीएसटी चोरी करने वाले गिरोह जोधपुर ही नहीं पूरे देश में सक्रिय हैं और ऐसे गिरोह सरकार को 1278 करोड़ से ज्यादा के राजस्व का नुकसान पहुंचा चुके हैं। इन पर कार्रवाई करने के लिए गत दिनों जीएसटी इंटेलीजेंस (डीजीजीआई) ने ही 350 से ज्यादा केस दर्ज कर 25 से ज्यादा लोगों को तो गिरफ्तार भी किया।

इनके अलावा तकरीबन हर राज्य में भी कई मामले दर्ज किए गए और कई शातिरों को गिरफ्तार भी किया जा चुका है। इसी तरह से फेक बिलिंग करके आईटीसी का फायदा उठाने वाले गिरोहों पर नकेल कसने के लिए जीएसटी काउंसिल की बुधवार को होने वाली मीटिंग में मंथन किया जाएगा।

उल्लेखनीय है कि जोधपुर में भी स्टेट जीएसटी और सेंट्रल जीएसटी की एंटी इवेजन टीमों ने कई अलग-अलग कार्रवाई कर फेक बिलिंग गिरोहों का खुलासा किया था। इनमें स्टेट जीएसटी टीम ने जोधपुर के एक चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट गौरव माहेश्वरी और जयपुर की सीए परिधि जैन को गिरफ्तार किया था। इसी तरह, सेंट्रल जीएसटी की टीम ने गत दिनों हनुमानगढ़ की एक फर्जी फर्म का खुलासा किया था, जिसने देश के कई राज्यों में कारोबारियों को फेक इनवाइस जारी किए थे।
सर्वाधिक फर्जीवाड़ा इन ट्रेड में
देशभर में पकड़ में आए जीएसटी चोरी से जुड़े मामलों में सामने आया कि चुनिंदा ट्रेड में फर्जी बिलिंग ज्यादा की जा रही है। इसमें मुख्य रूप से सोना-चांदी, रेडिमेड गारमेंट, टिम्बर, कंस्ट्रक्शन सर्विसेज, वर्क कॉन्ट्रेक्ट सर्विस, कृषि उत्पाद, दूध निर्मित उत्पाद, मोबाइल, एमएस या एसएस स्क्रैप, लोहा व स्टील के आइटम, तांबे के तार या सरिए, मेटल कबाड़, प्लास्टिक दाना, पीवीसी रेजीन, मानव श्रम सप्लाई सेवा, एनिमेशन सहित कुछ अन्य ट्रेड में फर्जी बिलिंग की जा रही है।

जानकारों के अनुसार इन्हीं कारोबार में पर्याप्त मुनाफा रहता है और जीएसटी के साथ-साथ इनकम टैक्स बचाने के लिए भी कुछ लोग फर्जी बिल लेते हैं। इन तरीकों से जीएसटी चोरी करने वालों पर जीएसटी इंटेलीजेंस और हर राज्य में सेंट्रल व स्टेट जीएसटी की टीमें मॉनिटरिंग कर रही हैं।

