कोरोना इफैक्ट:धारा 144 लागू होने के साथ ही जेएनवीयू ने सुबह अचानक स्थगित कर दी परीक्षाएं

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कुछ घंटे पहले परीक्षा स्थगित करने से स्टूडेंट्स ने जताया रोष

जयनारायण व्यास विश्वविद्यालय ने कोरोना के कारण धारा 144 लागू होने के साथ ही शनिवार को अचानक परीक्षाएं भी स्थगित कर दीं। इसका आदेश शनिवार सुबह 7 बजे जारी किया। इससे परेशान विद्यार्थियों ने विवि प्रशासन के ढुलमुल रवैये पर रोष भी जताया। विवि की शनिवार को एलएलबी सहित कई परीक्षाएं प्रस्तावित थीं।

विश्वविद्यालय ने परीक्षाओं की नई तिथियों की घोषणा नहीं की है। माना जा रहा है कि अब कोरोना की स्थिति सामान्य होने के बाद ही परीक्षाओं की नई तिथि घोषित होगी। विवि में एलएलबी व अन्य विषयों की परीक्षाएं दोपहर की पारी में थी। विवि ने सुबह अचानक परीक्षा स्थगित करने का आदेश जारी कर दिया। सोशल मीडिया पर परीक्षा स्थगित के आदेश वायरल होने के बाद विद्यार्थियों में संशय की स्थिति बन गई। कई विद्यार्थी संकाय व परीक्षा केंद्र पर परीक्षा स्थगित होने के बारे में जानकारी लेने भी पहुंचे।

विवि प्रशासन ने विद्यार्थियों को आधिकारिक तौर पर सुबह करीब 10 बजे एसएमएस से परीक्षा स्थगित होने की सूचना दी। तब तक कई विद्यार्थी ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से जोधपुर पहुंच चुके थे। कई विद्यार्थियों का कहना था कि विवि प्रशासन ने पहले धारा 144 लागू होने के बावजूद परीक्षाएं करवाईं। इस बार धारा 144 लागू होने के आधिकारिक आदेश से पहले ही परीक्षाएं स्थगित कर दीं।

सत्र में देरी से डिग्री मिलने में भी होगी देरी: विवि में बार-बार परीक्षाएं स्थगित होने के कारण शिक्षा सत्र में देरी होना तय माना जा रहा है। एक तरफ एनएलयू और आईआईटी जैसे संस्थानों ने ऑनलाइन शिक्षण करवाकर सेमेस्टर पूरे कर लिए हैं। वहीं विश्वविद्यालय में अब तक प्रवेश प्रक्रिया ही जारी है। शिक्षा सत्र में देरी के कारण विद्यार्थियों की डिग्री मिलने में भी करीब 1 साल देरी संभव है। विवि प्रशासन कोरोना के प्रारंभिक चरण में ही ऑनलाइन परीक्षाएं आयोजित करवा सकता था, जबकि विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन ने ऑनलाइन परीक्षाएं करवाने में लगगातार आनाकानी की। विवि ने आगामी कक्षाओं की फीस भी जमा करवा दी है। ऐसे में विद्यार्थी फुटबॉल बने हुए हैं।

बीएससी, बीएड व बीए की परीक्षाएं स्थगित, स्टूडेंट्स ने की ऑनलाइन परीक्षा की मांग :
धारा 144 को देखते हुए जेएनवीयू द्वारा 23 नवंबर से होने वाली बीएससी, बीएड, बीए, बीएड प्रथम वर्ष की परीक्षाएं स्थगित कर दीं। इसके कारण परेशान स्टूडेंट्स की मांग है कि उनकी परीक्षाएं ऑनलाइन करवाई जाए ताकि उनका साल बर्बाद न हो।

