शराब ठेके का स्थानांतरण:महिला और छात्राओं ने जिद से जीती लड़ाई, तीन दिन में शराब ठेका हटेगा

पीपाड़ शहर5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सालवा खुर्द में बालिका स्कूल के पास शराब ठेके का मामला, थानाधिकारी पहुंचे धरना स्थल पर

सालवा खुर्द ग्राम पंचायत में स्कूल अस्पताल परिसर के नजदीक चल रहे आबकारी विभाग के शराब ठेके को लेकर सरपंच आनंद कंवर शेखावत की अगुवाई में धरना प्रदर्शन किया जा रहा था। धरने के तीसरे दिन शराब ठेके को स्थानांतरित करने को लेकर प्रशासन व ग्रामवासियों में समझौता हो गया। थानाधिकारी बाबूलाल राणा मय जाब्ता धरना स्थल पहुंचे।

वहीं तीन दिनों से प्रशासन द्वारा अपनाए जा रहे लचर रवैए के चलते ग्रामीण उग्र प्रदर्शन करते हुए ठेके पर ताला लगाने लगे। थाना अधिकारी द्वारा मौके पर मौजूद ग्रामीणों महिलाओं व छात्राओं को समझाते हुए उचित कार्रवाई का भरोसा दिलाया गया। वह बालिका शौचालय से ठेके की दूरी मापी गई। सरपंच ने बताया कि प्रशासन द्वारा ग्राम वासियों को तीन दिवस के भीतर ठेके को अन्य जगह पर स्थानांतरित करने का भरोसा दिलाते हुए धरना बंद करवाया।

थाना अधिकारी द्वारा आबकारी अधिकारियों के साथ मिल कर दिए गए भरोसे से ग्राम वासियों ने खुशी जताते हुए धरने को खत्म किया। महात्मा ज्योतिबा फुले युवा मंडल अध्यक्ष अनिल सांखला ने बताया कि प्रशासन द्वारा ठोस कार्रवाई करने से ग्राम वासियों द्वारा प्रशासन का आभार जताया गया।

