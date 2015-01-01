पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गर्म रहेगा बाजार:सर्दी बढ़ते ही सज गया ऊनी कपड़ों का बाजार, व्यापारियों को अच्छी सर्दी के साथ अच्छे कारोबार की उम्मीद

सर्दी बढ़ते ही भोपालगढ़, फलोदी, ओसियां, बिलाड़ा, पीपाड़ सहित बड़े कस्बों में सर्दी आते ही ऊनी कपड़ों की दुकानें सज गई है। आसपास के ग्रामीण गर्म कपड़े लेने बाजार पहुंच रहे हैं। व्यापारियों को उम्मीद है कि इस बार सर्दी अच्छी पड़ेगी। इससे उनकी कोरोना से प्रभावित धंधे की भरपाई सर्दियों में किए जाने संभावना है।

वहीं, पहाड़ी इलाकों में बर्फबारी का असर मारवाड़ में भी पहुंच गया है। सोमवार रात ठंडी हवा चलनी शुरू हुई तो मंगलवार सुबह मानो जनवरी सी सर्दी आ गई। घना कोहरा छाया और शीतलहर ने कंपकंपी छुड़ा दी। बाप क्षेत्र में मंगलवार को अलसुबह ही कोहरा छा गया। दस बजे कोहरा छंटने पर सूर्यदेव ने दर्शन दिए।

कोहरा इतना घना था कि पास का भी नजर नहीं रहा था। वाहनों की लाइटें भी काफी मद्यम नजर रही थी। वाहनों की रफ्तार धीरे करनी पड़ी। लोग सुबह देर तक बिस्तरों में भी दुबके नजर आए। कई जगह सर्दी से बचने के लिए लोग अलाव का सहारा लेते दिखे। कोहरा छंटने के बाद धूप खिली, मगर हवा में ठंडक होने से धूप बेअसर रही। शाम होते ही फिर शीतलहर चलनी शुरू हो गई।

