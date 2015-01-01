पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदहाल सड़कें:सांगरिया से सालावास सड़क पर गड्ढाें के जख्म

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • एक सड़क, दो विभाग, दोनों दुबारा बनाने में लाचार, 60 गांवाें काे जाेड़ने वाली सड़क पर प्रतिदिन हजाराें वाहनाें की आवाजाही

सांगरिया से सालावास का मुख्य मार्ग रीको और सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग की उदासीनता के चलते पिछले कई वर्षों से क्षतिग्रस्त हालत में है। शहर के बड़े मार्गों में शुमार जब इस सड़क के टुकड़े क्षतिग्रस्त हो जाते हैं तो विभाग केवल कारी लगाकर अपना कर्तव्य पूरा कर इतिश्री कर लेता है। क्षतिग्रस्त सड़क के इन जख्माें से हजाराें वाहन चालकों परेशानी का दंश झेलना पड़ रहा है।

न्यू पाॅवर हाउस से लेकर सालावास तक की सड़क दाे विभागाें की खींचतान में फंसी है। इस सड़क पर बारिश के बाद हुए गड्ढ़ाें काे भरने का काम रीको ने किया है, लेकिन रीको का कहना है कि अगर सरकार ने बजट जारी कर दिया ताे पूरी सड़क पर कारपेट बिछाने काम करेंगे। इधर, पीडब्ल्यूडी ने कहा कि एम्स से लेकर सांगरिया फांटा तक की सड़क की मरम्मत के लिए 80 लाख रुपए के टेंडर निकाले हैं, इस पर काम चल रहा है।
पीडब्ल्यूडी-रीकाे के हाथ बजट में बंधे
पीडब्ल्यूडी के एक्सईएन माेहनलाल ने बताया कि सांगरिया से सालावास तक की सड़क को सुधारने की बजट स्वीकृति अटकी हुई है। पिछली बार भी इस राेड का बजट प्रस्ताव सरकार काे भिजवाया था, लेकिन स्वीकृति नहीं मिली थी। फिलहाल एम्स तिराहे से सांगरिया फांटा की सड़क पर गड्ढ़े भरने के लिए पैचवर्क का टेंडर निकालकर काम कर रहे हैं।

इधर, रीकाे के वरिष्ठ क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक संजय झा ने बताया कि एम्स तिराहा से सांगरिया तक की सड़क पर कारपेट बिछाने के लिए साढ़े तीन करोड़ का प्रस्ताव बनाकर सरकार को भिजवाया है, स्वीकृति मिलती है तो सड़क की मरम्मत करेंगे।

सांगरिया फांटा से सालावास
सांगरिया फांटा से सालावास तक करीब 8 किमी सड़क सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग के अधीन आती है। यह मार्ग भी कई जगह से क्षतिग्रस्त स्थिति में है। तनावड़ा फांटा से आगे तो एक टुकड़े में सड़क का नामो निशां तक नहीं हैं। यहां बड़े-बड़े गड्ढे हैं। इस मार्ग से ज्यादातर ग्रामीण लोगों की आवाजाही होती है। हालांकि कुछ समय पहले इस मार्ग पर दो टुकड़ों पर सड़क बनाई गई है जो फिलहाल ठीक स्थिति में है। लेकिन इस मार्ग का ज्यादातर हिस्सा क्षतिग्रस्त है। ऐसे में लोगों को परेशानी उठानी पड़ रही है।
न्यू पॉवर हाउस से सांगरिया फांटा
न्यू पॉवर से सांगरिया फांटा की 7 किमी लंबी सड़क रीको की अधीन आती है। मार्ग 60 गांवों को जोड़ता है। करीब 75 कॉलोनियों के अलावा औद्योगिक क्षेत्र इस मार्ग से जुड़े हुए हैं। सड़क से प्रतिदिन हजाराें वाहनाें की आवाजाही होती है। दस साल पहले बनी यह सड़क आज तक दुबारा नहीं बनने से डेड हो गई है।

पिछले कई वर्षों से यह सड़क जगह-जगह से क्षतिग्रस्त हालत में हैं। सड़क की सबसे बुरी स्थिति धर्मकांटा के सामने एवं सांगरिया बाइपास से सांगरिया फांटा के बीच की है। उबड़-खाबड़ एवं रेत से अटी इस सड़क से हजाराें लोगों को परेशानी हो रह है। यही नहीं जब भी यह सड़क क्षतिग्रस्त होती है विभाग इस पर कारी लगा कर काम चलाऊ बना देता है।
गांवों को जोड़ने वाला मार्ग बदहाल, किसी ने नहीं ली सुध

  • इस सड़क को दुबारा बनवाने के लिए कई बार संबंधित विभाग में कहा गया था, लेकिन किसी ने सुध तक नहीं ली। जोधपुर शहर के बड़े मार्गों में से एक सांगरिया-सालावास सड़क लूणी के करीब साठ गांवों को जोड़ती है। साथ ही औद्योगिक क्षेत्र एवं सांगरिया की अनेक कॉलोनियाें के हजारों लोगाें की आवाजाही इस मार्ग से होती है, लेकिन पिछले दस साल से इसकी सुध लेना वाला कोई नहीं हैं। - लक्ष्मणराम चौधरी, पूर्व सरपंच सांगरिया
