खुशखबरी:टूटी-फूटी सड़क पर नहीं चलना पड़ेगा क्योंकि यहां बन रही है 18 फीट चौड़ी डामर सड़क

सामराऊएक घंटा पहले
चेराई जाने वाली डामर सड़क पिछले दो-ढाई साल से खस्ताहाल होने के कारण ग्रामीणों को आने-जाने के लिए कई दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा था लेकिन अब दीपावली के मौके पर खुशखबरी है। यहां पर 12 किलोमीटर तक 18 फीट चौड़ी डामर सड़क बनने वाली है।

पीडब्ल्यूडी एक्सईएन ओमप्रकाश चौधरी ने बताया कि सामराऊ से लेकर एकलखोरी तक 12 किमी लंबी व 18 फीट चौड़ी डामर सड़क बनेगी। सड़क के आस-पास तीन-तीन फीट चौड़ाई में कंकरी डाली जाएगी जिससे बारिश में सड़क टूटे ना। सड़क निर्माण के लिए साफ-सफाई का कार्य चल रहा है। सफाई कर के सड़क माफ लेकर जल्द ही काम शुरू किया जाएगा।
लोहावट से जोधपुर तक बिना टोल टैक्स जाने का सीधा रास्ता
लोहावट-सामराऊ से चेराई-तिंवरी होकर बिना टोल टैक्स जोधपुर जाने का एक मात्र सीधा रास्ता है। दो साल पहले यहां से सैकड़ो बड़े-बड़े वाहन टोल टैक्स बचाने के लिए गुजरते थे लेकिन सड़क टूटने के बाद यहां पर वाहनों की आवाजाही बन्द हो गई। अब सड़क चौड़ाई में बन रही है तो वापस बड़े-बड़े वाहन गुजरते दिख सकते हैं।

