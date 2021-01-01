पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लगातार हो रही चोरियों से ग्रामीणों में रोष:भोजाकोर गांव में एक महीने में 7वीं चोरी नलकूप से केबल व सामान ले गए बदमाश

पीलवा2 घंटे पहले
क्षेत्र में चोरी की घटनाएं थमने का नाम नहीं ले रही। भोजाकोर गांव क्षेत्र में मध्य रात्रि को नरपतसिंह की ट्यूबवेल से केबल, पाइप, फव्वारे व अन्य सामान चोरी कर लिया। गांव में पिछले दिनों से लगातार चोरियां हो रही है। अब तक 6-7 घटनाएं पुलिस तक पहुंच चुकी है।

पुलिस ने दो चोरों को पकड़ा है लेकिन फिर भी चोरियां का सिलसिला थमा नहीं। इससे ग्रामीणों में रोष है। यहां तक कि गांव के एक धर्मस्थल को भी चोरों ने नहीं छोड़ा। वहां से सीमेंट व पत्थर कटिंग मशीनें ले गए। हालांकि पकड़े जाने के डर से चोर यह सामान वापस छोड़ गए थे।

इस मामले में पुलिस ने एक जने को पकड़ा था। ताजा चोरी में नलकूप मालिक रात को अपने घर गए हुए थे। पीछे केबल व अन्य सामान चोरी कर लिया। ग्रामीणों ने नशेड़ियों पर संदेह जताया है। कुछ नशेड़ियों को ग्रामीणों ने एक दिन पहले वहां आसपास घूमते देखा था। नलकूप के पास चोरों के पांव भी ढके गए हैं। पुलिस ने जल्द खुलासा करने का आश्वासन दिया है।
33/11 केवी सब स्टेशन से ट्रैक्टर चोरी के दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार, एक बाेलेराे भी बरामद

क्षेत्रीय थाना पुलिस ने चोरी के मामले में दो आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर उनके कब्जे से ट्रैक्टर बरामद किया है। थानाधिकारी इमरान खां ने बताया की गत 21 दिसम्बर को संजय पंवार पुत्र श्याम सुंदर नाई ने थाने मे रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाते हुए बताया कि की 20 दिसंबर की रात उसका ट्रैक्टर शैतानसिंह नगर नगर स्थित 33/11 केवी जीएसएस खड़ा था। जिसे चोर चुराकर ले गए।

मामला दर्ज होने के बाद पुलिस ने जांच के लिए थानाप्रभारी के नेतृत्व में विशेष टीम का गठन किया। टीम ने घटनास्थल के आस-पास के सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर जांच शुरू की। रात में नाकाबंदी प्वाइंट पर भी ट्रैक्टर के बारे में पूरी जानकारी दी गई। इसके आधार पर पता चला कि कुछ संदिग्ध व्यक्ति ट्रैक्टर फलोदी-जैसलमेर की तरफ ले गए हैं।

इसके बाद फलोदी के पास जब जांच की गई तो पता चला कि खींचन निवासी हस्तीमल उर्फ राजू पुत्र भाऊ राम सुथार, शैतानसिंह नगर निवासी महिपाल पुत्र राणाराम मेघवाल की गतिविधियां संदिग्ध मिली। पूछताछ करने पर इन लोगों ने ट्रैक्टर चोरी करना कबूल लिया। पुलिस ने बताया की आरोपी हस्तीमल से चोरी की बोलेरो कैंपर भी मिली है। जो फलोदी थाना का सुपुर्द कर दी गई।

