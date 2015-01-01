पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मर्डर का पुलिस ने किया खुलासा:मृतक के थे आरोपी की पत्नी से अवैध संबंध, इसलिए की थी हत्या

अकलेरा2 घंटे पहले
  • आरोपी पकड़ा, ल्हास के तालाब में मिला था शव

घाटोली थाना क्षेत्र के ल्हास गांव के तालाब में मिले शव के मामले में पुलिस ने हत्या का केस दर्ज किया था। इस मर्डर का शुक्रवार को पुलिस ने खुलासा कर आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। घाटोली थानाक्षेत्र के लहास गांव के तालाब में 16 सितंबर को सड़ी-गली अवस्था में एक शव बरामद किया गया था।

इसकी शिनाख्त मध्यप्रदेश के राजगढ़ जिले के हिरणखेड़ी गांव निवासी सज्जनसिंह पुत्र मोरसिंह तंवर के रूप में की गई थी। पुलिस जब से ही मर्डर के अनुसंधान में लगी हुई थी। गुरुवार को घाटोली पुलिस ने हेमराज तंवर पुत्र गंगाराम तंवर निवासी नेशड़ी थाना राजगढ़ को गिरफ्तार किया। जिसने अपना जुर्म कबूल कर अन्य साथियों के साथ हत्या करना कबूल किया। पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को अदालत में पेश किया। थानाधिकारी अजीतसिंह चौधरी ने बताया कि उसको 7 दिन के रिमांड पर लिया गया। आरोपी द्वारा मर्डर करने का कारण मृतक की पत्नी से उसके अवैध संबंध होना बताया।

