पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सूचियों में गड़बड़ी का आरोप:मतदाता सूचियों में गड़बड़ी का आरोप, भाजपा ने किया एसडीएम कार्यालय पर विरोध प्रदर्शन

अंता4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पालिका चुनाव में मतदाता सूचियों में गड़बड़ी का आरोप लगाते हुए भाजपा की ओर से एसडीएम कार्यालय पर प्रदर्शन किया गया। नगर मंडल अध्यक्ष रामेश्वर खंडेलवाल के नेतृत्व में सोमवार को एसडीएम कार्यालय पर विरोध प्रदर्शन कर ज्ञापन दिया। खंडेलवाल व आईटी सेल के प्रमुख हंपी नामा ने ज्ञापन में आरोप लगाया कि पालिका चुनाव प्रक्रिया के तहत वार्डों में मतदाता सूचियों में सत्तापक्ष के दबाव में प्रशासन की ओर से गड़बड़ी की गई। अवैध नामों को जोड़ा गया, यहां तक की दूसरी विधानसभा के नाम भी यहां वार्डों में फर्जी तरीके से जोड़े गए। सत्तापक्ष के बाहुबलियों ने सांठ-गांठ कर वार्डों में वोट बैंक बढ़ाने के लिए कई नामों को जोड़ दिया है। भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ एसडीएम को कह दिया है कि अगर इन सूचियों को 24 घंटे में सही नहीं किया गया तो भाजपा धरना प्रदर्शन करेगी और चुनाव का बहिष्कार भी कर सकती है। प्रदर्शन के दौरान जिला मंत्री गिरीश गुप्ता, रोहित नंदवाना, भारत गालव, बंशीलाल सोनी, राधेश्याम सिंगोदिया, मोहित कालरा, सतीश नागर, ओम खंडेलवाल, रिंकू गुर्जर, अजय गोचर, अंकित शर्मा, गोविंद अग्रवाल, करण गौतम, धनराज चौरसिया, नंदकिशोर प्रजापति, सुनील पराशर, अविनाश, फरीद पठान, रजनीकांत मालव, विष्णु शर्मा, आशीष मंगल समेत कई कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें