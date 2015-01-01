पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क दुर्घटना:नेशनल हाइवे-52 पर सड़क दुर्घटना में महिला गंभीर घायल, कोटा रैफर किया

असनावर5 घंटे पहले
कस्बे से गुजर रहे नेशनल हाइवे 52 पर सोमवार दोपहर को एक बाइक पर सवार पति-पत्नी अपने गांव लौट रहे थे, तभी एक ट्रोले ने टक्कर मार दी। इससे पीछे बैठी महिला गंभीर घायल हो गई। महिला को घायल अवस्था में झालावाड़ जिला एसआरजी अस्पताल लाया गया, जहां पर महिला की हालत गंभीर देखते हुए कोटा रेफर किया। थाना प्रभारी कल्याण सिंह चौधरी ने बताया कि अकलेरा थाना के बिंदायका गांव निवासी चेला बाई सोमवार को अपने पति बापू लाल प्रजापत के साथ झालावाड़ से अपने गांव लौट रही थी, तभी अकतासा के पास एक ट्रोले ने टक्कर मार दी। बाइक का संतुलन बिगड़ने से महिला नीचे गिरकर गंभीर घायल हो गई। राहगीरों की सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और 108 एंबुलेंस से झालावाड़ जिला एसआरजी अस्पताल लाया गया। यहां पर महिला की हालत गंभीर होने पर उसे कोटा रैफर कर दिया गया। बाइक सवार पति-पत्नी को टक्कर मारने के बाद ट्रोला चालक मौके से फरार हो गया।

