पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Kota
  • Atru
  • After The Murder, The Accused Slammed Near The House Of The Deceased, Angry Villagers Jammed The National Highway For Half An Hour, After Persuasion

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हत्या का मामला:हत्या के बाद मृतक के घर के पास शव पटक गए आरोपी, आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने आधे घंटे जाम किया नेशनल हाईवे, समझाइश के बाद माने

अटरू3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अवैध शराब के लेन-देन के विवाद को लेकर हत्या का आरोप, परिजनों की रिपोर्ट पर पुलिस ने हत्या का मामला किया दर्ज

थानाक्षेत्र के रतनपुरा गांव में अज्ञात लोगों ने युवक के साथ मारपीट कर हत्या कर दी। हत्या के बाद आरोपी शव को सोमवार देर रात को घर से कुछ दूर पटक कर फरार हो गए। मृतक के परिजनों ने अवैध रूप से शराब बेचने वाले एक व्यक्ति व अन्य पर पैसों के लेन-देन के विवाद में हत्या का आरोप लगाया है। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई। पुलिस ने शव को अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवा दिया। आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी को लेकर पुलिस ने टीमें गठित कर तलाश शुरू कर दी। घटना के विरोध में बंजारा समुदाय के लोगों ने एनएच-90 व खेड़लीगंज चौराहे पर जाम लगा दिया। मौके पर पहुंचे पुलिस अधिकारियों ने समझाइश के बाद जाम हटवाया। पुलिस मामले में 5-6 संदिग्धों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ कर रही है। घटनास्थल पर पहुंची एफएसएल टीम ने भी साक्ष्य जुटाए हैं।पुलिस के अनुसार रतनपुरा निवासी गिरधारी (19) पुत्र गिरधारी बंजारा की अज्ञात जनों ने हत्या कर दी। हत्या के बाद शव को मृतक के घर के पास सोमवार देर रात को पटक कर फरार हो गए। लहूलुहान हालत में युवक के पड़ा मिलने की सूचना पर गांव में हड़कंप मच गया। ग्रामीणों व परिजनों ने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी। सूचना मिलने पर सीआई हरलाल मीणा जाब्तेे के साथ मौके पर पहुंच गए। शव को अटरू अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया गया। पुलिस संदिग्ध लाेगों से पूछताछ कर रही है। सोमवार सुबह पुलिस ने मेडिकल बोर्ड से पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों के सुपुर्द कर दिया। मृतक के पिता की ओर से दी गई रिपोर्ट में रतनपुरा निवासी मुकेश कुशवाह व उसके 7-8 साथियों के खिलाफ हत्या का आरोप लगाया गया है। सीआई हरलाल मीना ने बताया कि मुकेश कुशवाह सहित अन्य पर मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें