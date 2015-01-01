पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:आम रास्तों पर अतिक्रमण से आवागमन बाधित

अटरूएक घंटा पहले
कस्बे सहित आसपास के गांवों में प्रशासन की अनदेखी के कारण लोगों ने जगह-जगह अतिक्रमण कर लिया है। जिससे आम रास्ते सिकुड़ कर रह गए हैं। मनोजकुमार वैष्णव, चेतन बाबा, रामकुमार, धीरज कुमार, जोधराज नागर ने बताया कि धार्मिक स्थल राम बावड़ी पर आसपास के किसान अवैध कब्जा करने के लिए कंटीले झाड़ डालकर बाढ़ करने में लगे हुए है।

ऐसे में यहां आने-जाने वाले राहगीरों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इसको लेकर कई बार सरपंच, पंचायत सचिव को अवगत कराया, लेकिन अभी तक किसी ने कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की है। वहीं कटावर से शेरगढ़ जाने वाले रोड पर कटावर, मेहला, अचरावा, करजूना, बरखेड़ी व हरिपुरा सहित आधा दर्जन गांवों में सड़क की दोनों साइडों में पत्थर के कोट खड़े करने से वाहन चालकों को साइड देने व लेने में परेशानी होती है।

कंटीली झाड़ियों के कारण सामने से आने वाले वाहन तक दिखाई नहीं देते। वहीं खेतों पर जाने वाले रास्तों पर भी अतिक्रमण की नियत से कंटीले झाड़ लगा कर बाड़बंदी करने से लोगों का पैदल जाना भी दूभर हो गया है। इसके अलावा कटावर में सिंचाई कॉलोनी, बिछालस गांव में नदी पर जाने वाले रास्ते पर भी कई जगह पत्थ्र के कोट खड़े करने से लोग परेशान हैं।

क्षेत्र के सकतपुर-रीछंदा, आमली-कराडिया गुल्जी रोड, मन्यागण स्थित स्कूल के खेल मैदान पर ग्रामीण अवैध रूप से अतिक्रमण करने में जुटे हुएद हैं, लेकिन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही है। जिसके कारण समस्या ज्यों की त्यों बनी हुई है।

