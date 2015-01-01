पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गड्‌ढे से परेशानी:सड़क के बीच हो रहे गड्‌ढे से परेशानी

अटरू9 घंटे पहले
कस्बे के हाट चौक क्षेत्र मे गर्ल्स स्कूल के सामने की गली में नाले की पट्टी टूटने से सड़क में हो रहे गड्‌ढे के कारण लोगों को आवाजाही में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।लोगों ने बताया कि कई बार राहगीरों की छोटी गाडियां गड्‌ढे में गिर जाती हैं। जिससे नुकसान होने की आशंका रहती है। आसपास के दुकानदारों ने बताया कि इस गली में वाॅशिंग पाउडर की फैक्ट्री चलती है। फैक्ट्री में एक दिन बड़ा लोडिंग वाहन आया था। जिससे नाले की पट्टी टूट गई थी। जिसे अभी तक किसी ने ठीक नहीं करवाया है। जिससे लोगों को परेशानी उठानी पड़ रही है। लोगों का कहना है कि वर्तमान में कस्बे में न तो ग्राम पंचायत कार्यरत है और ना ही नगर पालिका। ऐसे में शिकायत करें तो किससे करें।ग्रेवल सड़क पर डामरीकरण कराया जाए: भंवरगढ़. क्षेत्र के बकनपुरा पंचायत के रामनगर से बकनपुरा के बीच ग्रेवल सड़क पर डामरीकरण नहीं होने से ग्रामीणों को आवागमन में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। क्षेत्र के जगदीश सिंह, हरतेजसिंह अटवाल, रमेशचंद मीणा ने बताया कि रामनगर से जगदेवपुरा के बीच कई बार पंचायत ने मनरेगा योजना के तहत ग्रेवल डलवाई, लेकिन पीडब्ल्यूडी की ओर से अब तक डामरीकरण नहीं कराने से क्षेत्र के ग्रामीणों को सालभर कीचड़ व गंदगी के बीच से गुजरना पड़ता है। पंचायत की ओर से डामरीकरण के लिए प्रस्ताव बनाकर भेज दिया है। क्षेत्र के लोगों ने आमजन की परेशानी को देखते हुए ग्रेवल सड़क पर डामरीकरण कराने की मांग की है।

