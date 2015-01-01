पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अवैध खनन:अवैध खनन विवाद में युवक की हत्या, पुलिस मामला दर्ज कर जांच में जुटी

अटरू4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रविवार को पिपलोद के पास मिला था लहूलुहान युवक

पिपलोद गांव में रविवार देर शाम लहूलुहान मिले युवक की बारां अस्पताल पहुंचते की मृत्यु हो गई थी। मृतक के भाई ने गांव के ही एक जने के खिलाफ हत्या का मामला दर्ज कराया है। ग्रामीणों और परिजनों का आरोप है कि पार्वती नदी में अवैध खनन को लेकर झगड़ा बढ़ने पर वारदात को अंजाम दिया है।पुलिस के अनुसार पिपलोद निवासी सोनू सहरिया लहूलुहान हालात में गांव के बाहर मिला था। बारां अस्पताल में युवक की मौत हो गई। एएसआई रामचंद्र ने बताया कि पिपलोद निवासी हरिओम सहरिया ने रिपोर्ट दी है कि उसका भाई सोनू एक जने के साथ बाइक से रविवार शाम को खेत पर जा रहा था। गांव के रामदयाल सहरिया ने रंजिशवश हथियार से वार कर दिया। जिससे सोनू पत्थर पर जा गिरा। रामदयाल सहरिया के खिलाफ हत्या का केस दर्ज किया है। ग्रामीणों का आरोप है कि सोनू का पार्वती नदी में रेत निकालने को लेकर रामदयाल से दो दिन पहले झगड़ा हुआ। रिपोर्ट भी दी गई थी। पुलिस की ओर से गंभीरता नहीं बरती गई। जिसके बाद युवक की हत्या हो गई। थाना प्रभारी हरलाल मीणा ने बताया कि भाई की रिपोर्ट पर हत्या का मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें