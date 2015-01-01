पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा:छबड़ा के दो केंद्रों पर 1169 अभ्यर्थी हुए शामिल, 760 अनुपस्थित

बारां38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रोडवेज ने चलाई अतिरिक्त बसें, बारां से छबड़ा के लिए सुबह होगी संचालित

कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा को देखते हुए रोडवेज की ओर से अतिरिक्त बसें चलाई गई हैं। परीक्षा के लिए जिले के छबड़ा में 2 केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। परीक्षा 8 नवंबर तक चलेगी। बारां डिपो प्रबंधक सुनीता जैन ने बताया कि मुख्यालय की ओर से मिले निर्देशों के अनुसार गुरुवार को बारां से जयपुर के लिए 4 बसें चलाई गई थीं। वहीं अभ्यर्थियों की सुविधा के लिए रोडवेज की ओर से सुबह के समय में एक बस बारां से छबड़ा के लिए चलाई जा रही है। जैन ने बताया कि सुबह के समय अभ्यर्थियों की संख्या के आधार पर बसें चलाई जा रही है। सुबह बारां से छबड़ा के लिए अतिरिक्त बसें उपलब्ध है। ज्यादा बसों की आवश्यकता पड़ी तो संचालन किया जाएगा। शनिवार को जयपुर से बारां के लिए भी अतिरिक्त बसें चलाई जाएगी। कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। इसके तहत जिले के छबड़ा में 2 परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। इन परीक्षा केंद्रों पर 8 नवंबर तक दो पारियों में परीक्षा आयोजित की जाएगी। एक पारी में 1 हजार 56 अभ्यर्थी परीक्षा देंगे। इस प्रकार से इन केंद्रों पर 6 पारियों में कुल 6 हजार 336 अभ्यर्थी परीक्षा देंगे।

छबड़ा के दोनों केंद्रों पर 1929 अभ्यर्थी थे नामांकित
छबड़ा| कस्बे में शुक्रवार को कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा का आयोजन दो केंद्रों पर किया गया। एएसपी विजय स्वर्णकार व डीएसपी विजय शंकर शर्मा ने बताया कि पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा को लेकर छबड़ा में दो केंद्र बनाए गए थे। इनमें एक केंद्र अमरचंद राजकुमारी बरड़िया जैन महाविद्यालय व दूसरा राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय था। दोनों केंद्रों पर 2 चरणों में परीक्षा आयोजित हुई। जिसमें 1929 अभ्यर्थी नामांकित थे। जिनमें से 1169 ने ही परीक्षा दी। 760 अभ्यर्थी अनुपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें