आक्रोश - किसान महापंचायत ने किया प्रदर्शन:132 जीएसएस चालू करवाने को लेकर किसान महापंचायत ने किया प्रदर्शन

बारां5 घंटे पहले
  • जीएसएस बनकर तैयार, लेकिन वन विभाग की आपत्ति के चलते नहीं बिछाई जा सकी लाइन

कस्बे के भंवरगढ़ रोड पर नवनिर्मित 132 जीएसएस को दो वर्ष बाद भी चालू नहीं करने से नाराज किसान महापंचायत के पदाधिकारियों ने मंगलवार को विद्युतेश्वर मंदिर से बाइक रैली निकालकर नायब तहसील में धरना प्रदर्शन किया। प्रदर्शन की अगुवाई कर रहे किसान महापंचायत के प्रदेश संयोजक सत्यनारायण सिंह ने धरने को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि कस्बे में गत सरकार में ही 132 जीएसएस बनकर पूर्ण हो गया था, लेकिन वन विभाग की आपत्ति के चलते लाइन नहीं बिछाई जा सकी। 2 वर्ष में भी लाइन बिछाने के लिए वन विभाग से अनापत्ति नहीं मिल सकी। वन विभाग एवं बिजली निगम के अधिकारियों की लापरवाही से 132 जीएसएस का लाभ आमजन एवं किसानों को नहीं मिल रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक इस 132 जीएसएस का लाभ आमजन को नहीं मिलता किसान महापंचायत आंदोलन करती रहेगी। किसान महापंचायत के जिला प्रभारी मंजीत सिंह ने बताया कि प्रशासन को 25 नवंबर का अल्टीमेटम दिया गया है। किसान महापंचायत ने बड़ी संख्या में किसानों की अगुवाई में नायब तहसीलदार सुनीलकुमार जंगम को ज्ञापन देकर 132 जीएसएस को जल्द शुरू कराने की मांग की। जिला उपाध्यक्ष धृतपाल सिंह ने बताया कि इस दौरान किसान महापंचायत के पंचायत प्रमुख सुरेंद्र गौतम, नगर अध्यक्ष केसरीलाल कुशवाह, तहसील संयोजक मनोहर नागर, तहसील प्रमुख नितेष नागर, युवा किसान तहसील अध्यक्ष ललित नागर, तहसील मंत्री मनोहर नागर, नगर उपाध्यक्ष मांगीलाल नागर, मंत्री भंवरलाल कुशवाह, दिनेश नागर, ललित नागर, पवन नागर, पुरुषोत्तम नागर सहित बड़ी संख्या में किसान मौजूद थे। वन विभाग से जल्द मिलेगी अनापत्ति इस अवसर पर नायब तहसीलदार सुनीलकुमार जंगम ने बिजली निगम के उच्चाधिकारियों से बात की। उन्होंने बताया कि बिजली निगम के अधीक्षण अभियंता जीके गुप्ता से दूरभाष पर बात हुई। अधीक्षण अभियंता गुप्ता के अनुसार वन विभाग से अनापत्ति प्रमाण पत्र जल्द ही मिलने वाला है। लगभग दीपावली के बाद इसका कार्य शुरू हो जाएगा।क्षेत्र में अब नहीं होगी ट्रिपिंग की समस्या गत सरकार में तत्कालीन विधायक ललित मीणा के प्रयासों से बने 132 केवी जीएसएस के निर्माण से कस्बे सहित क्षेत्र में ट्रिपिंग की समस्या नहीं रहेगी और किसानों को पूरी क्षमता से बिजली मिलेगी। इस जीएसएस के निर्माण में करीब 18 करोड़ की राशि खर्च हुई है। इस जीएसएस को अटरू और मामोनी जीएसएस से जोड़ा जाएगा।

