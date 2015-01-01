पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:मनरेगा कार्य में गड़बड़ी पर 2 एलडीसी निलंबित

छीपाबड़ौद32 मिनट पहले
  • बीएफटी व मेट ब्लैक लिस्टेड, सरपंच, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी और जेटीए को नोटिस

ग्राम पंचायत झनझनी व मानपुरा में महात्मा गांधी नरेगा योजना के तहत संपादित किए जा रहे कार्यों का बीडीओ डाॅ. गोपालसिंह बोचल्या ने शनिवार को निरीक्षण किया।

निरीक्षण के दौरान गंभीर अनियमितताएं पाई गई। इसकी जानकारी देते हुए बीडीओ डॉ. बोचल्या ने बताया कि श्रमिकों को विस्थापित करने वाली मशीन से कार्य करवाया जा रहा था। वहीं श्रमिकों की फर्जी उपस्थिति दर्ज की गई थी तथा एवजी श्रमिक नियोजित किए गए थे और मेट भी अनुपस्थित पाया गया।

उन्होंने बताया कि इन गंभीर अनियमितताओं के लिए ग्राम पंचायत झनझनी के एलडीसी रामनिवास मीणा तथा ग्राम पंचायत मानपुरा के एलडीसी खेमराज को निलंबित कर दिया गया है। वहीं ग्राम पंचायतों में कार्यरत बीएफटी तथा कार्यों पर नियोजित मेटों को ब्लैक लिस्टेड कर दिया गया है। मनरेगा योजना के तहत संपादित किए जा रहे कार्यों के पर्यवेक्षण में लापरवाही बरतने पर संबंधित ग्राम पंचायतों के सरपंच, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी तथा जेटीए को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किए गए हैं।न

