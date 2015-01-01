पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपलब्धि:बारां में भूमिगत जल 195 फीट तक सुधरा 22 फीसदी सिंचित क्षेत्र हुआ विकसित

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  • राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार के लिए प्रदेश से चयनित एकमात्र जिला, लगातार दूसरी बार मिला अवार्ड

जिले में जलसंरक्षण के कार्यों को बेहतर ढंग से अंजाम दिया गया है। इसका असर है कि 22 फीसदी सिंचित क्षेत्र विकसित हुआ है। भूमिगत जलस्तर में 195 फीट तक की बढ़ोतरी हो गई है।

इस उपलब्धि पर भारत सरकार के जल शक्ति मंत्रालय की ओर से बुधवार को द्वितीय राष्ट्रीय जल अवार्ड समारोह के तहत रिवाइवल ऑफ रिवर श्रेणी में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने पर बारां जिले को पुरस्कार प्रदान किया है।

पुरस्कार समारोह के तहत उप राष्ट्रपति वैंकया नायडू ने कलेक्टर इंद्रसिंह राव को लाइव ऑनलाइन समारोह में पुरस्कार प्रदान कर सम्मानित किया।

कलेक्टर राव ने बताया कि बारां जिले को लगातार दूसरे साल यह पुरस्कार मिला है। प्रदेश से पुरस्कार के लिए चयनित एकमात्र जिला है, रिवाइवल ऑफ रिवर श्रेणी के तहत एस्पीरेशनल जिले की केटेगरी में यह पुरस्कार मिला है।

उन्होंने जिले में जल संरक्षण के क्षेत्र में उल्लेखनीय कार्य के लिए वॉटरशेड विभाग सहित समस्त टीम को शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। कलेक्टर राव ने कार्यालय कक्ष से राष्ट्रीय जल अवार्ड के ऑनलाइन समारोह में सोशल मीडिया लाइव के माध्यम से शामिल हुए।

इस अवसर पर सीईओ जिला परिषद बृजमोहन बैरवा, कोषाधिकारी धीरज कुमार सोनी, एसई वॉटरशेड मनोज पूरबगोला, पीआरओ विनोद मोलपरिया मौजूद थे। वहीं एसई वॉटरशेड मनोज पूरबगोला ने बताया कि जिले में मुख्यमंत्री जल स्वावलंबन अभियान एवं जल शक्ति अभियान के तहत 154 ग्राम पंचायतों के 552 गांवों में 1 लाख 23 हजार 24 हैक्टेयर क्षेत्र में विकास के लिए कार्य कराए गए।जिसमें 3 एमएसटी, 86 एनिकट, 86 पक्का चेकडेम, 173 तालाब तलाई, 947 एमपीटी, 86 परकोलेशन टैंक, 308 अर्दन चेकडेम, 77 फार्म पौंड, 45 रिचार्ज शाफ्ट, 39 बोरवेल रिचार्ज स्ट्रक्चर, 1489 किमी फिल्ड बंडिंग, 66.25 किमी डीसीसीटी, 229.55 किमी स्ट्रेगर्ड ट्रेंच, 34 वृक्ष कुंज, 36 चारागाह विकास, 343 सेप्लिंग प्लान्ट्स साथ ही पुराने जल संरक्षण ढ़ांचों का जीर्णोद्धार कार्य जिसमें 47 एनिकट, 197 तालाब, 96 राजकीय भवनों में रेन वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग सिस्टम, सूक्ष्म सिंचाई के तहत 6 ड्रिप सिंचाई, 119 फव्वारा संयंत्र, 1026 पाइपलाइन सिस्टम, 176 बगीचों की स्थापना पर कुल राशि 5308.73 लाख रुपए का व्यय किया गया।

उक्त कार्यों से क्षेत्र में भूजल स्तर में 195 फीट वृद्धि हुई, जल संग्रहण संरचनाओं में 22107 टीसीएम जल की उपलब्धता होने पर 22 प्रतिशत सिंचित क्षेत्र का विकास हुआ। मिट्टी का कटाव रुका, कृषि क्षेत्र में उत्पादकता में वृद्धि, कृषि के सिंचित क्षेत्र में वृद्धि, लोगों की आय में वृद्धि हुई है।

