तस्कर आरोपी गिरफ्तार:पिकअप में ले जा रही 25 क्विंटल खैर की लकड़ी बरामद, दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

जिले की हरनावदाशाहजी पुलिस ने जंगल से खैर की लकड़ी काटकर ले जा रहे दो जने को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने पिकअप में भरी हुई अवैध 25 क्विंटल खैर लकड़ी बरामद कर ली है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। एसपी डाॅ. रवि सबरवाल ने बताया कि जंगलो में अवैध रूप से कटाई की सूचना मिलने पर डीएसपी छबडा व थानाधिकारी हरनावदाशाहजी रविन्द्र सिंह को कार्यवाही के निर्देश दिए थे। थानाधिकारी हरनावदाशाहजी के नेतृत्व में गठित टीम की गई। टीम की और से इलाके में अपराधियों की रोकथाम के लिए गश्त व नाकाबंदी की जा रही थी। हरनावदाघाटी में नाकाबंदी के दौरान एक पिकअप संदिग्ध लगने पर रूकवाई गई और चैक किया तो उसमें खैर की ताजा कटी हुई लकडी़ भरी हुई थी। जिसमें 176 नग सहित कुल 25 क्विंटल बजनी खेर की लकड़ी है। जिसकी कीमत लाखों रुपए में है। पुलिस ने बिना लाईसेंस के वन संपदा को चोरी छुपे काट कर ले जा रहे पिकअप चालक गुलाबचंद तथा लकडी कटवाकर ले जा रहे साजिद खान को गिरफ्तार किया है। यह लकडी कहां से लेकर आए व कहां लेकर जा रहे थे, तथा इसमें अन्य कौन-कौन लिप्त है। इसको लेकर जांच की जा रही हैं। कार्रवाई के दौरान पुलिस टीम में हरनावदाशाहजी थानाधिकारी रविंद्र सिंह, हैड़ कांस्टेबल अखेराज सिंह, कांस्टेबल प्रेमाराम, मोहित आदि शामिल रहे।

