कोरोना से बड़ी राहत:278 दिन बाद कोरोना से बड़ी राहत; आईसीयू और आइसोलेशन में भर्ती नहीं है एक भी मरीज

बारां5 घंटे पहले
जिले में पहला मरीज आने के 278 दिन बाद राहत की खबर आई है। जिला अस्पताल में कोविड आईसीयू और कोविड आइसोलेशन खाली है। यािन यहां पर एक भी मरीज भर्ती नहीं है। जिला अस्पताल में सभी 300 बेड पर सेंट्रलाइज्ड ऑक्सीजन सिस्टम पहुंच गया है। वहीं आईसीयू के कुल 18 बेड हो चुके हैं। कोरोना के दौरान हुए इंतजाम लंबे समय तक मरीजों को राहत प्रदान करेंगे।जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण की शुरुाअात 29 अप्रैल को हुई थी। जिला अस्पताल में नया आईसीयू 18 अगस्त को शुरू कर दिया गया था। उतार-चढ़ाव के बीच कोरोना संक्रमण कम हो गया है। राहत की बात यह है कि जिला अस्पताल में कोरोना आइसोलेशन के लिए रखे गए सभी 55 बेड खाली हो चुके हैं। वहीं कोविड आईसीयू के 12 बेड भी दो दिन से खाली हैं। अस्पताल प्रबंधन के अनुसार जिला अस्पताल में सभी 300 बेड पर सेंट्रलाइज्ड ऑक्सीजन सिस्टम पहुंच गया है। वहीं 12 बेड का नया आईसीयू तैयार हो चुका है। पहले से 6 बेड का आईसीयू है। जिले में आगामी समय में मेडिकल कॉलेज शुरू करने के लिहाज से जिला अस्पताल में पर्याप्त बंदोबस्त हो चुके हैं। कोरोना को लेकर अभी एहतियात बरती जा रही है। कोरोना पूरी तरह से खत्म होने पर आईसीयू व आइसोलेशन वार्ड के बेड भी अन्य बीमारियों के मरीजों के काम आ सकेंगे। जिला अस्पताल में ऑक्सीजन जनरेशन प्लांट भी तैयार हो चुका है। इससे प्रत्येक बेड पर निर्बाध रूप से अॉक्सीजन की सप्लाई हो सकेगी।

कोरोना आईसीयू वार्ड खाली... दिसंबर के बाद घटती गई मरीजों की संख्या

अब तक 2627 आए चपेट में, 2567 हुए रिकवरजिले में कोरोना संक्रमण की गिरफ्त में 2627 लोग आ चुके हैं। वहीं 36 लोगों को जान गंवानी पड़ी है। जिले में कोरोना से 2567 रिकवर हो चुके हैं। जिले में कुल 45981 सेंपल लिए गए। इनमें से 2627 पॉजिटिव मिले। पाॅजिटिविटी रेट 5.71 रही है। वहीं 17 चरण में घर-घर सर्वे किया गया है। आइसोलेशन में 1304 मरीजों को भर्ती किया गया। 34917 को होम क्वारेंटाईन किया। 5252 लोगों को क्वारेंटाईन सेंटर में रखा गया। कोविड में जिला अस्पताल में सुविधाएं बढ़ी हैं। जिनका फायदा आगामी समय में सामान्य मरीजों को मिल सकेगा।सतर्कता जरूरी..कोरोना घटा, मास्क अवश्य पहनेंसीएमएचओ डॉ. संपतराज नागर ने बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले लगातार कम हो रहे हैं। जनवरी में पाॅजिटिविटी रेट 3.7 फीसदी पर पहुंच गई है। दो दिन से एक भी मरीज नहीं मिला है। कोरोना से बचाव के लिए सावधानी आवश्यक है। नियमित रूप से मुंह मास्क पहनकर रखे। हाथों को सेनेटाइज करें, साबुन से बार-बार हाथ धोने चाहिए। खांसी, जुकाम, बुखार की शिकायत पर नजदीकी अस्पताल में डॉक्टर से परामर्श प्राप्त करें। वर्तमान में स्कूलों में खांसी, जुकाम, बुखार के लक्षण मिलने पर विद्यार्थियों की कोरोना जांच करवाई जा रही है। चिकित्सा विभाग अभी सतर्क हैं।

