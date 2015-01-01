पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विशेष अभियान की तैयारी:जिले में 28 हजार 736 अनपढ़, सरकार इन्हें पढ़ना-लिखना सिखाएगी

बारां31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अब कॅालेज के विद्यार्थी और एनसीसी के स्वयंसेवक जगाएंगे जिले में शिक्षा की अलख

प्रदेश में निरक्षरता का कलंक मिटाने के लिए सरकारी योजनाएं कामयाब नहीं हो रही हैं। ऐसे में अब निरक्षर लोगों को शिक्षा की मुख्य धारा से जोड़ निरक्षरता को खत्म करने के लिए सरकार ने विशेष अभियान शुरू किया है। इसके तहत समितियां बनाकर व वालंटियर्स के माध्यम से निरक्षर लोगों को शिक्षा से जोड़कर उन्हें पढ़ाया लिखाया जाएगा। इससे जिले सहित प्रदेश की साक्षरता दर में बढ़ोतरी होगी।

निदेशालय साक्षरता एवं सतत शिक्षा ने पढ़ना लिखना अभियान की कार्ययोजना तैयार कर जिला, ब्लॉक एवं प्राम पंचायत स्तर पर समितियों का गठन करने के निर्देश सभी कलेक्टर व शिक्षा विभाग को दिए हैं। गौरतलब है कि बारां समेत प्रदेश के सभी 33 जिलों में 15 साल से अधिक आयु के 4 लाख 20 हजार महिला व पुरुष निरक्षर हैं। 15 वर्ष से अधिक समेत अन्य राज्यों में अभियान आयु वर्ग के निरक्षरों में सर्वाधिक 3 लाख 15 हजार महिलाएं हैं।

वहीं पुरुषों का आंकड़ा एक लाख पांच हजार है। प्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा 33 हजार 300 निरक्षर सिरोही और सबसे कम 4000 आरक्षण दौसा जिले से है। जबकि बारां जिले में 28 हजार 736 महिला एवं पुरुष निरक्षर हैं। प्रदेश में सर्वाधिक निरक्षर वाला तीसरा जिला है। अब केंद्र सरकार ने अनपढ़ रहे लोगों को साक्षर करने के लिए पढना-लिखना अभियान शुरू किया है।

जिलास्तर पर बनाएंगे समितियां

सहायक निदेशक रामपाल मीना ने बताया कि सत्र 2020-21 में एमएचआरडी नई दिल्ली की ओर से राजस्थान समेत अन्य राज्यों में अभियान चलाया जाएगा। जिला साक्षरता समिति की ओर से शुरू होने वाले पढ़ना-लिखना अभियान के सफल संचालन के लिए जिला स्तर पर समितियों का गठन किया जा रहा है।

इस संबंध में साक्षरता एवं सतत शिक्षा के निदेशक डॉ. भंवरलाल ने सभी कलेक्टरों को आदेश जारी किए हैं। सी ग्रेड, ड्राॅप आउट व 2011 की जनगणना में शेष रहे निरक्षरों को साक्षर करने का लक्ष्य तय किया है। विभागीय अधिकारियों के मुताबिक प्रदेश में एससी के 76 हजार, एसटी के 69 हजार, अल्पसंख्यक वर्ग के 4200 और अन्य वर्गों में 2 लाख 32 हजार लोग असाक्षर हैं।

गौरतलब है कि जिले मे साक्षरता दर बढ़ाने से असाक्षर महिला व पुरुषों को संख्या में पहले के मुकाबले कमी आई हैं। लेकिन अब भी बड़ी संख्या में लोग निरक्षर हैं। जिले में अब भी बड़ी संख्या में महिलाएं निरक्षर हैं। ऐसे में अब राजस्थान में सरकार की ओर से निरक्षर लोगों को पढ़ाने-लिखाने के लिए अभियान शुरू किया हैं, जिसको लेकर कार्ययोजना तैयार कर ली गई है।

सरकारी योजनाओं पर करोड़ों खर्च, फिर भी महिलाएं निरक्षर: निरक्षर महिला व पुरुषों को साक्षर करने के लिए बीते बीस साल से केंद्र व राज्य सरकार की कई योजनाएं संचालित हो रही हैं। सबसे पहले लोक शिक्षा अभियान शुरू हुआ। महिला शिक्षा पर सालाना करोड़ों रुपए खर्च किए जा रहे हैं। बावजूद इसके साक्षरता दर बढ़ नहीं रही है।

आंकड़ों पर नजर दौड़ाएं तो 15 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र की 3 लाख 15 हजार महिलाएं अनपढ़ हैं। प्रदेश में सर्वाधिक सिरोही में 24 हजार महिलाएं निरक्षर हैं तथा बारां जिले में 21 हजार 508 महिलाएं निरक्षर हैं। निदेशालय साक्षरता एव सतत शिक्षा ने पढ़ना लिखना अभियान की कार्ययोजना तैयार कर ली है। कलेक्टरों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि जिला, ब्लॉक एवं ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर समितियों का गठन किया जाए। निरक्षरों को पढ़ाने के लिए स्वयंसेवी शिक्षकों का चयन किया जाए।

एनसीसी, एनएसएस, स्काउट गाइड व कॉलेज के विद्यार्थियों को उनके आस-पास के क्षेत्र में रहने वाले निरक्षरों को पढ़ाने का लक्ष्य दिया जाए। प्रत्येक ब्लाॅक पर एक विशेष महिला कक्षा के संचालन के लिए ऐसी पंचायत का चयन किया जाए, जहां महिला साक्षरता दर 40 फीसदी से कम हो।

निदेशालय के निर्देशानुसार जिले में 28 हजार 736 निरक्षराें को पढ़ाई से जाेड़ना हैं। इसको लेकर विशेष अभियान चलाया जा रहा हैं। कार्ययोजना तैयार जिला, ब्लॉक एवं प्राम पंचायत स्तर पर समितियों का गठन किया जा रहा हैं।

- रामनारायण मीना, जिला अधिकारी, साक्षरता एव सतत शिक्षा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें